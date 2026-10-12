CEC Gyanesh Kumar row: Will Delhi Police stop INDIA bloc's march despite Supreme Court order?

Will Delhi Police stop INDIA bloc's Supreme Court march despite the apex court's directive to allow peaceful protest? Will the opposition bloc move to the Supreme Court and file a petition?

What happens next after the Supreme Court intervenes in Delhi protests ahead of the INDIA bloc march on Monday? Despite the apex court's intervention on Sunday and its direction to allow normal metro and rail services, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) decided to close six metro stations on Monday morning, hours before the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court. The court also directed authorities not to detain peaceful, unarmed people except as permitted by law, and asked them to allow free movement and keep internet services uninterrupted. In a clear message to the people in the corridor, the Supreme Court also ordered an immediate review of barricades.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row: INDIA Bloc

In what may be called a blow to the opposition INDIA bloc, the apex court rejected its request to hear it before the march begins. The opposition parties demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of deliberately helping the ruling BJP by illegally removing the names of 13 crore people across the nation through the process of Special Intensive Review of the electoral rolls. Despite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's refusal to meet its leaders and the elaborate security arrangements of Delhi Police, the INDIA bloc is determined to march from Barakhambha Road to the Supreme Court.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row: Supreme Court



Secondly, the INDIA bloc may move the apex court, file a petition, and request a grant of relief. It is not yet known what it may demand in the petition. Earlier, well-known advocate Kapil Sibal has expressed his frustration with the court, saying that he is disappointed and that there is no point in going to the court.

The Delhi Police will file an affidavit on October 13 with the Supreme Court, answering the court's questions about protest-related detentions, access, and transport restrictions.

Will the Delhi Police stop the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court? Though the apex court has asked the authorities to allow free movement and not to detain peaceful, unarmed people except as permitted by law, they have made their intentions clear by closing down six Metro stations and clamping down on the entire city. Article 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution allows freedom of expression and peaceful protest; it is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(3). Delhi Police is most likely to use it to try to stop the march.

CJP issues ultimatum to Delhi Police

Meanwhile, in a move to up the ante, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Spokesperson Saurav Das asked the Delhi Police to announce, within 24 hours, the date and time for its protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He said that the police had earlier rejected CJP's application for a protest, arguing that a prior notice of ten days is required, so the Delhi Police should decide the date and permit it to hold a demonstration.

In what may be called an indirect dig at CJI Surya Kant, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said the voice of the people must be heard. He said, "The voice of the people of this country must be heard. When the Election Commission doesn't meet, the Prime Minister should call them and ask what their problem is. When such is the case, there is no option to request a CJI. The courts have been shut down on this issue, and the court doesn't want to interfere with common public interest litigation... We try in all ways to save this country's democracy and the right of every citizen to vote... In democracy, anything is possible."

It is believed that the INDIA bloc will go ahead with its plan and the Delhi Police will try its best to stop it.