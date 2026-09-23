Can CEC Gyanesh Kumar ignore other commissioners? Constitution, 2023 Act Explained

Can the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) decide on his own, ignoring the other election commissioners? Reports suggest Gyanesh Kumar ignored the objections of Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi while taking vital decisions on the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the voters' list.

Is the Chief Election Commissioner of India the "boss" of the other two commissioners of the ECI? Can he take decisions ignoring them? What does the Indian Constitution say? These questions cropped up after the Indian Express published a few stories telling how CEC Gyanesh Kumar ignored the objections raised by other election commissioners- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi while taking vital decisions on the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the voters' list. The newspaper reported that two Election Commissioners objected at least 14 times in 10 months, but the CEC ignored the objections.

CEC: Chairman of ECI

The fact remains that the CEC is the chairman of the Election Commission of India; however, he is the "first among equals"; he is not the "boss" of other commissioners. The ECI is a multi-member constitutional body, and it takes all decisions collectively and by a majority. The CEC can preside over a meeting; he can coordinate and allocate work, and perform the work assigned to him by the law or the Commission. If there is disagreement on an issue, the decision is to be taken by a majority. There is no casting vote, and the CEC cannot decide in a personal capacity or exercise his authority. There are three election commissioners, including the CEC at present. If there is a disagreement, the CEC and one commissioner make up a majority. If the two election commissioners oppose the CEC on an issue, the matter is defeated. The CEC can not approve it on its own.

Article 324: Indian Constitution

Article 324 of the Indian Constitution lays down the relevant provisions about the ECI and the role of its commissioners, including the CEC. Article 324 vests the following powers in the EIC:

Superintendence of all elections.

Preparation of the electoral rolls.

Giving directions for the elections.

Controlling elections.

Holding General Elections for the Parliament and for state assemblies.

Holding elections for the office of the President and the Vice President.

The Indian Constitution has vested these powers in the ECI, not the CEC.

Article 324(2) of the Constitution talks about the composition of the ECI. It is as follows:

There will be a Chief Election Commissioner or the CEC.

The panel will have other commissioners as decided by the President of India.

There are three members at present: the CEC and two election commissioners.

All election commissioners are appointed by the President.

Article 324(3) of the Constitution says:

"When any other Election Commissioner is so appointed, the Chief Election Commissioner shall act as the Chairman of the Election Commission." Chairman means the person who presides over the meetings and coordinates the work of the Commission. The Constitution does not say that the chairman is superior to the other two Election Commissioners and that he can overrule them.

CEC Vs Election Commissioners

The Parliament approved the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 on December 28, 2023. It got the President's assent the same day. However, it came into effect on January 2, 2024. It says the following things:

The ECI should try to make decisions unanimously.

If there is a disagreement among the members, decisions should be taken by a majority.

It is clear from the above provisions that:

If the CEC and one election commissioner agree on an issue, it is the majority.

If the two election commissioners agree against the CEC, their view will prevail.

The CEC can not claim that his opinion will prevail because he is the Chairman of the commission.

The Indian Express has reported that the two election commissioners objected to CEC Gyanesh Kumar's decisions on the SIR at least 14 times in the last 10 months. However, Gyanesh Kumar ignored their views and made decisions on his own.