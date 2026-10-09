CJP Protest Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can police stop peaceful demonstrations? What does Indian Constitution say?

Can the state put a complete ban on all kinds of protest? What legal provisions are enshrined in the Indian Constitution? Can the Delhi Police stop CJP's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Do the citizens not have the right to protest peacefully against the government? Can authorities deny peaceful demonstrations without any valid reason? If the police deny permission despite the best assurances to appease the ruling party, is it good for a democratic system? What does the Indian Constitution say about it? These questions were asked after the Delhi Police rejected the Cockroach Janta Party's application for a peaceful protest on October 10, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

CJP Protest over CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Talking to reporters on Friday, Joint CP Nupur Prasad confirmed receiving an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convener of Cockroach Janta Party, regarding an intimation for a protest on 10th October at Jantar Mantar. However, she rejected the application on flimsy grounds. She said, "This intimation was considered, and it was found that the intimation was given in a very short span of time, whereas as per the prescribed guideline, the intimation has to be received 10 days before the protest that is planned." She threatened legal action. Nupur Prasad added, "It is important to mention that in the New Delhi area, Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) is in operation, under which, to maintain public order and safety, a reasonable preventive restriction is in place. It is further important to mention that if anybody violates the provisions of Section 163 of the BNSS, then proper legal action will be taken against them."

What Indian Constitution says

The right to hold a protest is a fundamental right, guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. Article 19 protects the freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully without arms. It says the following things:

Article 19(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech and expression. It allows citizens to voice dissent, critique policies, and express demands.

Article 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution guarantees the right to assemble peaceably and without arms.

Article 51A imposes a fundamental duty on every citizen and asks it to safeguard public property and renounce violence during demonstrations.

Restrictions

However, the right to express dissent and protest is not absolute; certain restrictions have been put.

Article 19(2) & 19(3) allow the state to impose "reasonable restrictions" in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The restrictions are also in place to maintain the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency and morality.

These restrictions are also in place in relation to contempt of court, defamation, or incitement to an offence.

The state can also impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), formerly Section 144 of the CrPC.

It is used to restrict large gatherings or impose curfews when public order is threatened.

One must seek prior permission and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the local police for organising rallies, protest marches, or dharnas.

What has Supreme Court said?

However, the Supreme Court has made it clear that there cannot be a total or blanket ban on holding protests at historic designated venues like Jantar Mantar in Delhi. In its latest order on this issue, the apex court said on Friday, October 9, 2026, that there cannot be a complete prohibition on Metro and other train services. The court said that the frequency of metro trains can be reduced, but they cannot be completely stopped.

CJI Surya Kant said, "There is a distinction between restriction and complete closure." He added, "We are primarily concerned about the complete closure of these metro station entrances. Our concern is not about any specific protester or individual; rather, it is about the hundreds and thousands of commuters who travel to Delhi from Gurugram, Greater Noida, East Delhi, and South Delhi for their livelihoods."