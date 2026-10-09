CJP Protest Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can police stop peaceful demonstrations? What does Indian Constitution say?

EXPLAINER
Can the state put a complete ban on all kinds of protest? What legal provisions are enshrined in the Indian Constitution? Can the Delhi Police stop CJP's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar?
Do the citizens not have the right to protest peacefully against the government? Can authorities deny peaceful demonstrations without any valid reason? If the police deny permission despite the best assurances to appease the ruling party, is it good for a democratic system? What does the Indian Constitution say about it? These questions were asked after the Delhi Police rejected the Cockroach Janta Party's application for a peaceful protest on October 10, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Talking to reporters on Friday, Joint CP Nupur Prasad confirmed receiving an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convener of Cockroach Janta Party, regarding an intimation for a protest on 10th October at Jantar Mantar. However, she rejected the application on flimsy grounds. She said, "This intimation was considered, and it was found that the intimation was given in a very short span of time, whereas as per the prescribed guideline, the intimation has to be received 10 days before the protest that is planned." She threatened legal action. Nupur Prasad added, "It is important to mention that in the New Delhi area, Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) is in operation, under which, to maintain public order and safety, a reasonable preventive restriction is in place. It is further important to mention that if anybody violates the provisions of Section 163 of the BNSS, then proper legal action will be taken against them."
The right to hold a protest is a fundamental right, guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. Article 19 protects the freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully without arms. It says the following things:
However, the right to express dissent and protest is not absolute; certain restrictions have been put.
However, the Supreme Court has made it clear that there cannot be a total or blanket ban on holding protests at historic designated venues like Jantar Mantar in Delhi. In its latest order on this issue, the apex court said on Friday, October 9, 2026, that there cannot be a complete prohibition on Metro and other train services. The court said that the frequency of metro trains can be reduced, but they cannot be completely stopped.
CJI Surya Kant said, "There is a distinction between restriction and complete closure." He added, "We are primarily concerned about the complete closure of these metro station entrances. Our concern is not about any specific protester or individual; rather, it is about the hundreds and thousands of commuters who travel to Delhi from Gurugram, Greater Noida, East Delhi, and South Delhi for their livelihoods."