CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row: Will CJP defy Delhi Police ban, march to Jantar Mantar?

Will CJP chief Abhijit Dipke be able to bring thousands of people to New Delhi despite the security clampdown? How is Delhi Police prepared to tackle the crowd? Explained here.

Will the Cockroach Janta Party, its chief Abhijit Dipke, and thousands of its supporters defy the ban on protest and violate unprecedented security arrangements in Delhi on Saturday, October 10 in Delhi? Will it be possible for the demonstrators to reach Delhi from outside and hold a protest in the city that has been turned into a garrison town, with all incoming trains being cancelled, most of the metro stations being closed, besides other means of transport? The unprecedented curb is so severe that the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Union government and

pointed out that there can not be a complete prohibition on Metro and other train services. It said, "You can't use a sledgehammer to kill a fly."

SC questions Delhi Police over CJP protest

However, the Narendra Modi government has decided to "kill the fly with a sledgehammer", and the onus to save itself lies on the fly. The CJP is unmoved, and it has decided to go ahead with its plans, come what may. Taking to social media platform X, Dipke wrote in a post, "I'll be landing in Delhi ​tomorrow and will march to Jantar Mantar, come what may." In what may be called a clear defiance, he told PM Modi, "The youth of this country are no longer scared of you." The CJP wants Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to quit.

Hello India. We are under a State of Emergency. The Government of India is at war with its own young citizens. But remember, the young generation will prevail. See you all in Delhi 10th October onwards. Jeetenge! @Cockroachisback — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 8, 2026

The CJP has claimed that more than 10,000 persons have been detained from across the country ahead of the proposed march on Saturday. It has claimed that spokesperson Deepak Baliyan and activists from across the country have been arrested to foil the protest. CJP Co-Convener Ashutosh Ranka said that Baliyan has been released, but claimed that thousands of others are still in police custody in different parts of the country. Dipke alleged that the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested hundreds of people coming from Telangana in Bhopal while they were still on board. The CJP also claimed that hundreds of students from the western Indian city of Pune were arrested in Delhi immediately after they arrived. Reacting to the development, Dipke wrote in a post on X, "Why not just declare EMERGENCY?"

CJP protest in Delhi: Abhijit Dipke

The CJP has indeed succeeded in its online campaign to drum up support from across the country and has attracted thousands of people. Keeping in mind the scale of preparations to stop the protesters, the CJP has accused the Modi government of intimidating the protesters and violating their basic rights. Taking to social media platform X, CJP co-convener Saurav Das wrote, "Like I said, the Government of India is at war with its own citizens. The visual here proves it." He also shared a video that shows Delhi Police and other security personnel preparing to stop the much-awaited demonstration demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Thousands of youngsters have been detained across country by the BJP Govt ahead of our October 10 protest. This intimidation is not going to work, Modi. The youth of this country are no longer scared of you. I’ll be landing in Delhi tomorrow and will march to Jantar Mantar, come what may. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 9, 2026

On the other hand, Delhi Police has reiterated that it had not given permission for the protest and would not allow it to happen. Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Nupur Prasad told journalists that Section 163 of India's criminal procedure law has been imposed in the New Delhi area, barring any form of assembly or protest.

"They have announced a complete shutdown of Delhi." Zyanu gya https://t.co/teqThxpz9T — Cockroaches of India (@CJP_for_India) October 9, 2026

The question is: what next? As all trains have been cancelled and most metro stations have been closed, how many people may gather at Jantar Mantar? Will it be just a symbolic protest with a few hundred CJP supporters reaching there and courting arrest? Will the CJP be somehow able to appeal to the masses of the capital city and demonstrate a voluntary and massive show, as seen during its earlier protest demanding resignation of then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan?