FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
From RO plants to water ionisers: What ATROS Water is building in India

From RO plants to water ionisers: What ATROS Water is building in India

Saudi Houthi War: India Issues Urgent Advisory To Citizens In Saudi After Riyadh Airport Attack

Saudi Houthi War: India Issues Urgent Advisory To Citizens In Saudi After Riyadh Airport Attack

Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, what West can learn from Indians: 'Woh seekh sakte hai ki unke maa-baap ko...'

Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsExplainer

EXPLAINER

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row: Will CJP defy Delhi Police ban, march to Jantar Mantar?

Will CJP chief Abhijit Dipke be able to bring thousands of people to New Delhi despite the security clampdown? How is Delhi Police prepared to tackle the crowd? Explained here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 05:13 PM IST

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row: Will CJP defy Delhi Police ban, march to Jantar Mantar?
CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar In Delhi. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Will the Cockroach Janta Party, its chief Abhijit Dipke, and thousands of its supporters defy the ban on protest and violate unprecedented security arrangements in Delhi on Saturday, October 10 in Delhi? Will it be possible for the demonstrators to reach Delhi from outside and hold a protest in the city that has been turned into a garrison town, with all incoming trains being cancelled, most of the metro stations being closed, besides other means of transport?  The unprecedented curb is so severe that the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Union government and 

pointed out that there can not be a complete prohibition on Metro and other train services. It said, "You can't use a sledgehammer to kill a fly."

SC questions Delhi Police over CJP protest

However, the Narendra Modi government has decided to "kill the fly with a sledgehammer", and the onus to save itself lies on the fly. The CJP is unmoved, and it has decided to go ahead with its plans, come what may. Taking to social media platform X, Dipke wrote in a post, "I'll be landing in Delhi ​tomorrow and will march to Jantar Mantar, come what may." In what may be called a clear defiance, he told PM Modi, "The youth of this country are no longer scared of you."  The CJP wants Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to quit. 

The CJP has claimed that more than 10,000 persons have been detained from across the country ahead of the proposed march on Saturday. It has claimed that spokesperson Deepak Baliyan and activists from across the country have been arrested to foil the protest. CJP Co-Convener Ashutosh Ranka said that Baliyan has been released, but claimed that thousands of others are still in police custody in different parts of the country. Dipke alleged that the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested hundreds of people coming from Telangana in Bhopal while they were still on board.  The CJP also claimed that hundreds of students from the western Indian city of Pune were arrested in Delhi immediately after they arrived. Reacting to the development, Dipke wrote in a post on X, "Why not just declare EMERGENCY?" 

CJP protest in Delhi: Abhijit Dipke

The CJP has indeed succeeded in its online campaign to drum up support from across the country and has attracted thousands of people. Keeping in mind the scale of preparations to stop the protesters, the CJP has accused the Modi government of intimidating the protesters and violating their basic rights. Taking to social media platform X, CJP co-convener Saurav Das wrote, "Like I said, the Government of India is at war with its own citizens. The visual here proves it." He also shared a video that shows Delhi Police and other security personnel preparing to stop the much-awaited demonstration demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. 

On the other hand, Delhi Police has reiterated that it had not given permission for the protest and would not allow it to happen. Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Nupur Prasad told journalists that Section 163 of India's criminal procedure law has been imposed in the New Delhi area, barring any form of assembly or protest. 

The question is: what next? As all trains have been cancelled and most metro stations have been closed, how many people may gather at Jantar Mantar? Will it be just a symbolic protest with a few hundred CJP supporters reaching there and courting arrest? Will the CJP be somehow able to appeal to the masses of the capital city and demonstrate a voluntary and massive show, as seen during its earlier protest demanding resignation of then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From RO plants to water ionisers: What ATROS Water is building in India
From RO plants to water ionisers: What ATROS Water is building in India
Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, what West can learn from Indians: 'Woh seekh sakte hai ki unke maa-baap ko...'
Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter
Pakistan withdraws from India-hosted Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026; Bangladesh replaces them
Pakistan withdraws from India-hosted Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026
Who is Prof Bimol Akoijam? Congress MP sacked by JNU over sexual harassment charges
Who is Bimol Akoijam? Congress MP sacked by JNU over sexual harassment charges
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row: Will CJP defy Delhi Police ban, march to Jantar Mantar?
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row: Will CJP defy Delhi Police ban, march to Jantar Mantar?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement