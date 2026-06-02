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CBSE OSM Row Explained: How it grew into a major test for the Education Ministry?

On-Screen Marking allows evaluators to grade scanned answer scripts on a computer portal instead of on paper. The Centre has created a one-member committee to investigate the use of OSM services by the education Board and asked the panel to report within a month.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 12:08 AM IST

CBSE OSM Row Explained: How it grew into a major test for the Education Ministry?
Amid the ongoing controversy, CBSE Chairman and School Education Secretary have been transferred
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In connection with the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, the Centre has created a one-member committee to investigate the use of OSM services by the education Board and asked the panel to report within a month. Amid the ongoing controversy, CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and School Education Secretary Himanshu Gupta both have been transferred out of their posts. 

The committee, set up by the Cabinet Secretariat working directly under the Prime Minister, will be headed by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission.  

Who is S. Radha Chauhan? 

Chauhan is a powerful choice for the inquiry. She is a retired 1988-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and a former Secretary, DoPT, who assumed charge as Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission in 2025. The move is crucial as it indicates handling of the matter by the highest level of the executive and not just the Education Ministry alone. 

The committee has been allowed to get help from officers from other departments if required, and the Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial support. The panel has been given a deadline to submit its findings to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) within one month.  

What is the CBSE OSM row? 

1. On-Screen Marking allows evaluators to grade scanned answer scripts on a computer portal instead of on paper. CBSE introduced it for the first time for the evaluation of Class 12 board exams this year. However, the scanning of answer sheets was done through a private service provider, COEMPT. 

2. After the results, students and parents reported portal glitches, payment failures and access issues. Some also alleged improper scanning of answer sheets. 

3. CBSE opened a Class 12 verification portal and dismissed claims by ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary that the OSM system had been hacked, saying the cited URL was only a testing site. 

4. The controversy later shifted to the tender process, with opposition parties alleging norms were relaxed to favour COEMPT and that the tender was floated three times. 

5. Rahul Gandhi demanded a judicial probe and an SIT, alleging that a firm with a questionable record had received the contract. 

6. CBSE rejected the allegations, saying it followed all financial rules and issued the tender through the Central Public Procurement portal. 

7. The NSUI moved the Delhi High Court seeking fresh verification and an independent inquiry, while student Sarthak Sidhant raised the issue before a parliamentary panel. 

8. Parliament's Standing Committee on Education summoned top education and CBSE officials to review the use of OSM in Class 12 exams. 

9. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ordered a review and sought a detailed report on the COEMPT contract, warning of action if lapses were found. 

10. On June 2, the Cabinet Secretariat set up a one-member probe under S. Radha Chauhan, while CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were transferred. 

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