CBSE OSM Row: Was evaluation contract tailor-made for Coempt Eduteck? Student alleges serious violations

Class 12 student Sarthak Sidhant challenges CBSE tender process, alleges violation to help Coempt Eduteck. Details here.

Though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rejected the allegations regarding the award of examination evaluation contract to a Hyderabad-based educational technology company, Coempt Eduteck, ignoring others, social media is abuzz with various types of allegations. It is alleged that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was ignored and the contract was awarded to the Hyderabad-based company, violating many norms.

CBSE tender controversy: Sarthak Sidhant's allegations

Sarthak Sidhant, a class 12 student, has raised serious questions on the On-Screen Marking system adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. He has alleged in the most unambiguous terms that " the Rules, Terms, Conditions, and Clauses were rewritten to favour a specific vendor." He added, "This was done at the expense of national data security and the future of students."

The CBSE floated the tenders for the purpose on February 4, 2025. Sarthak Sidhant writes in his blog, "I scraped all 576 tenders that CBSE has, and I could not find the first tender here. It was completely wiped/unlisted from the public portal archive." The second tender was issued on May 2, 2025. There were four bidders, including Coempt Edu Teck, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Xlict Software. As none of them complied with the technical specifications, the tender was cancelled. The third tender was issued on August 28, 2025. There were three bidders- TCS, Coempt Eduteck, and Rankguru. TCS and Coempt Eduteck were selected after the Technical Evaluation.

(CBSE OSM Row-Tender Violations)

Coempt Eduteck CBSE contract

Sidhant has claimed that earlier Coempt Eduteck was known as Globarena Technologies. It was the same company that was responsible for the fiasco in the 2019 Telangana Intermediate exam. The Telangana government constituted a probe committee. The committee found that Globarena did not sign a formal agreement with TSBIE. It also cited the "systemic failures, procedural collapse, and glaring negligence."

However, the CBSE accepted the offers of Coempt Edu Teck and TCS and rejected Rankguru Technology Solutions’ bid. Sidhant has alleged that the terms and conditions of the tenders were manipulated and changed to suit Coempt Edu Teck. He has alleged in his blog that the "record of poor performance" was erased because had it been there, Coempt Edu Teck could not have qualified due to its record. In the original General Terms and Conditions, it was mentioned that the Bidder is liable to disqualification if it has a record of poor performance.

(CBSE Office)

CBSE evaluation contract

It was also written that "bidders must have an average annual turnover of at least ₹50 Crore over the last three financial years (FY 2022-23 to 2024-25) specifically from digital examination/evaluation services." The average performance of three years of Coempt Edu Teck was Rs 50.86 crore. Sidhant writes in his blog, "They did not want small players, but apparently, Coempt, who qualified it by a very thin margin, qualifies for it." He adds further, "It indicates that CBSE’s eligibility parameters were not designed to seek out the most secure and mature software. Instead, the floor was held high enough to block smaller companies, while the ceiling was lowered precisely to fit the financial and technical limitations of Coempt."

The Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) norm was also violated. It was mentioned in the tender floated in May that "service providers should have authorised and globally accepted software certification, viz., CMMI Level 5 for both development and services." However, it was changed to CMMI Level 3 in the August tender.