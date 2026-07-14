Can US legally control Strait of Hormuz? Here's what UNCLOS and international laws say

Can the United States legally control the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump announced a blockade? What are the provisions under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)? How may it impact India?

Can the US control the Strait of Hormuz? What are the international laws and conventions on this subject? What are the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)? These questions cropped up after US President Donald Trump announced the blockade of the waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The answer in one word is: No. Though the Pentagon has the military capability of controlling the Strait of Hormuz, the US can not do it under any international law. Washington's any attempt to control the waterway would attract legal challenges and geopolitical scrutiny.

Strait of Hormuz

Geographically, the strait is bordered by Iran to the north and Oman to the south through the Musandam Peninsula. The parts of the waterway are under the territorial control of these two countries the international sea-lanes pass through it. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) provides the main legal framework. It says:

All ships have the right of transit passage through all international waters for international navigation.

The coastal states may have the territorial claims, but they can not restrict international movement or suspend transit passage.

Commercial vessels as well as warships can pass through international waters without prior permission, respecting limited safety and environmental rules.

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, UNCLOS

The UNCLOS makes it clear that neither Iran nor Oman can restrict the movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. Besides, no outside country, including the US, has the legal authority to take ownership or exclusive control of it. Washington has not ratified the UNCLOS, but it has accepted most of its recommendations and operates in international waters accordingly. It is interesting to note that the US asserts the Freedom of Navigation and the provisions of the UNCLOS in the South China Sea, and its warships pass through it on the same grounds. Hearing the case brought by the Philippines under the UNCLOS, a Hague-based tribunal ruled in 2016 that China has no legal basis for claiming exclusive control of the South China Sea.

However, the US can control the Strait of Hormuz in the following ways:

It can escort the commercial vessels transiting the waterway.

The Pentagon can defend the transiting vessels from missiles, drones or naval attacks.

The US agencies can carry out mine-sweeping operations in the waterway.

The Pentagon's CENTCOM can keep the sea lanes open during conflicts.

The US can target military assets threatening navigation.

Washington can control the Strait of Hormuz legally only in the following situations:

It gets the consent from the neighbouring states of Iran and Oman, and it is highly unlikely.

The United Nations Security Council gives a mandate to the US, authorising a multinational maritime operation with defined powers. It is almost impossible at present.

An agreement is signed by all states, allowing the US exclusive rights. It is impossible.

How will it impact India?

India, the country that has maintained a neutral stance and equidistance from both the US and Iran, has considerable stakes in the area, and it can be impacted in many ways.