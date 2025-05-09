EXPLAINER
May a failed state like Pakistan use the ultimate weapon as a last resort, with its back to the wall and destroy everything, including itself? As the army controls the entire Pakistani state, including the elected government, who will make the last decision?
With the combined capacity of 342 warheads and sophisticated delivery systems in place, can there be an India-Pakistan nuclear war? May a failed state like Pakistan use the ultimate weapon as a last resort, with its back to the wall and destroy everything, including itself? As the army controls the entire Pakistani state, including the elected government, who will make the last decision? Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or General Asim Muneer, who will press the so-called nuclear button?
These questions may appear hypothetical, imaginary, and far-fetched at present, but the possibility of their becoming true can not be ruled out. What makes the situation more dangerous is Pakistan's policy of "Full Spectrum Deterrence" doctrine, as opposed to the Indian doctrine of NFU, or "No First Use." Islamabad's policy emphasises the use of tactical nuclear weapons to counter India's conventional military superiority and does not rule out using nuclear weapons first. On the contrary, New Delhi has pledged to use nuclear weapons in retaliation and not to use it first. Though India indicated in 2019 that it might reconsider the NFU doctrine, experts believe New Delhi would show more maturity and responsibility.
What is the Cold-start policy?
India has announced the Cold Start policy, meaning the war would be fought on a conventional basis with non-nuclear weapons. Contrary to this, Islamabad has declared to use nuclear weapons if its existence is at stake and its defeat in a conventional war is imminent. Explaining this policy and the possible nuclear attack, 'Friday Times' Editor Najam Sethi told Indian journalist Karan Thapar that if its existence is threatened in a conventional war, Pakistan may use nuclear bombs, and it should not be treated as a hollow threat or a schoolboy approach or rhetoric.
Najam Sethi said that there are three points in Pakistan's nuclear policy. If a large swathe of Pakistani territory is captured, major rivers are diverted, or a siege is laid around Karachi port, Pakistan will stare at an existential threat and press the button. Knowing it well that it may invite retaliation from India, "Pakistan will destroy everything, including itself, and go to heaven".
(Pakistan Army General AAK Niazi signing surrender document to Indian Army General Jagjit Singh Arora)
These three conditions and the possibility of a nuclear war may be analysed. Because more than 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, and Islamabad has lost all wars and skirmishes, including the 1947-48 war, the 1965 war, the 1971 war, and the 1999 Kargil conflict, the possibility of losing a large tract of land in a conventional war can not be ruled out. India has already kept the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, and a long-term preparation for diverting the major rivers can not be ruled out. Similarly, considering the superiority of India's blue water navy, two aircraft carriers, and nuclear submarines, the siege of Karachi is not impossible.
However, these are just war scenarios, not the real war. Experts believe soon the better sense may prevail and the two sides agree to de-escalate the tension. Talking exclusively to DNA, defence expert and war veteran Colonel Sanjeet Sirohi ruled out the possibility of a full-fledged war. He said that neither India nor Pakistan is prepared for a full-scale war at present. So, it can be concluded that an India-Pakistan nuclear war is a possibility, but the present crisis would be resolved much before turning it into a full-fledged war. So, there should be no nuclear war now.
Fact Check: Has Pakistan BEGGED for loan after heavy losses in conflict with India?
Kamal Haasan reschedules audio launch of Thug Life due to...: 'At this time, our...'
Delhi government to carry out air raid siren testing at THIS location today
Can there be India-Pakistan nuclear war? THREE situations when Islamabad can press nuclear button...
Pakistan suffers major setback after Indian airstrikes, PSX loses Rs 820000000000 in single day
'I was so mind f**cked': Aly Goni says he was 'shattered', got concerned for family in Jammu amid India-Pakistan tension
This actor who gave India's highest grossing film, once predicted his own death, proposed to..., faced rejection, then remained unmarried, his name is..
Amid India-Pakistan tension, 27 airports shut down, over 400 flights cancelled; check full list here
Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as her son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar but...
'RCB and their luck': Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans' hilarious reactions on IPL 2025 suspension midway go viral
Meet India’s most ‘typecast’ actor who played same role in 144 films, became blessing for Rajesh Khanna, holds a Guinness World Record for...
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issues passenger advisory; Check guidelines here
India-Pakistan war: Seven terrorists killed as BSF foils infiltration bid, air raid sirens in Chandigarh, airports shutdown; 10 major developments as tensions soar
This temple in Uttarakhand is popular wedding destination, offering unique blend of spirituality and natural beauty
Big blow to IPL fans: BCCI suspends ongoing IPL 2025 season amid soaring India-Pakistan conflict
Akash missile system key in repelling Pakistani drone attacks along LoC: Officials
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says nobody respected Irrfan Khan, Om Puri when they were alive: 'Jab zinda the tab...'
Big advisory issued by Indigo for air travellers amid rising India Pakistan tensions, cancels flights to 10 cities, including...
This actress, Madhubala's lookalike, worked with Rajesh Khanna, gave tough competition to Sharmila Tagore, quit acting to marry underworld don, still died in poverty, she is..
Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, ICAI CA May Exam 2025 remaining papers postponed
'War has been chosen by..': Virender Sehwag's BOLD statement as India-Pakistan tension soars
Kangana Ranaut to make Hollywood debut, all set to star as lead alongside...
Amid rising India-Pakistan tension, Indian Railways takes big step, launches special trains from....; check details here
FACT CHECK: Did Pakistan Army launch drone attack on Hazira Port in Gujarat's Surat? Government issues statement
After PBKS vs DC abandoned match, check qualification scenarios of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals for Playoff
Amid India-Pak tensions, Pakistan Super League's remaining matches shifted to THIS country
Virat Kohli's family breaks their silence, calls Rahul Vaidya a 'loser': 'This idiot is on..'
'Soon as we started dinner...': J-K residents narrate ordeal after heavy shelling amid India-Pakistan war, WATCH
VIDEO: Indian Army releases first official visuals showing destruction of a Pakistan military post across Line of Control
Samay Raina receives emotional phone call from his father in Jammu after Pakistani missile attack: 'He calls me one last time...'
'Befitting reply given': Indian Army issues statement after Pakistan's drone-missile attacks
Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, will CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 be DELAYED? Know expected date, time, know how to check CBSE class 10, 12 marks using roll number
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Bharti Mittal’s Airtel ordered to halt this key service amid national security concerns during India-Pakistan war
Malayalam actor Vinayakan arrested again for drunk, disorderly behaviour at hotel
Bollywood filmmakers, actors rush to secure film titles on India’s military strikes in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor
India asks X to ban over 8000 accounts subject to penalties
US makes BIG statement amid India-Pakistan tensions, V-P JD Vance says, 'Fundamentally none...'
India-Pakistan war: J-K CM Omar Abdullah takes stock of situation in Jammu after failed Pakistani drone attack
India-Pakistan war: Heavy shelling at Uri sector, complete blackout enforced in Jammu and Kashmir
AICWA demands legal action against Rishab Shetty, Rs 1 Crore compensation after junior artiste dies on Kantara
Meet Robert Prevost, new Pope, he is from..., is first...
India-Pakistan war: BSF foils major infiltration bid along International Border in J-K's Samba
Neeraj Chopra issues big statement amid India-Pakistan war, says 'let's do our part and...'
India-Pakistan War: Delhi Airport issues travel advisory, operations to remain...
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews border, airport security with top officials amid heightened vigilance
India-Pakistan war: Indian Army denies reports of suicide attacks by terrorists at Pathankot, Rajouri
Ranveer Singh lauds Indian Armed Force for Operation Sindoor, salutes courage of Army, Air Force: 'Koi chhede toh hum usse chhodte nahi'
Gram Chikitsalay series review: Amol Parashar tries hard to elevate Panchayat 2.0 in healthcare setting; old formula, new prescription
All drones neutralised in Jalandhar as Pakistan attacks Indian city
Fact check: Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir to be REMOVED soon? Here's the truth
FACT CHECK: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir taken into custody? Here's the truth
IPL 2025 to be cancelled amid India-Pakistan tensions? Chairman Arun Dhumal gives BIG update
Amid India-Pakistan war, security at Taj Mahal beefed up, check big update here
Fact check: Pakistan plots big cyber attack on India? Check latest update
India Pakistan War: Delhi's India Gate area completely evacuated
India-Pakistan War: BIG advisory by SpiceJet for all air travellers, check latest update here
Fact check: India attacks Pakistani capital ISLAMABAD? Details here
DNA Verified: India launches major attack at Balochistan's Quetta? Details inside
Fact check: Pakistani F-16 pilot captured by Indian Army in Jammu's Akhnoor? Check here
The Diplomat OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb's film based on Indo-Pak conflict
Fact check: Indian Army destroys Pakistan's military camp? Check here
India-Pakistan War: Big advisory issued by Akasa Air for air travellers, check latest update here
5 shows of Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan that cannot be viewed in India anymore
Sirens sound in PoK's Muzaffarabad as India continues to strike major Pakistani cities
India's Defence Ministry issues FIRST statement after Pakistan attacks Jammu, Pathankot and other cities
India-Pakistan War: BIG advisory by Indigo for all air travellers, check latest update here
Fact check: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hides in bunker? Check here
Pakistan shuts down flight operations in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi amid India’s retaliatory actions
Fact check: Blasts reported near Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir's houses? Check here
India Pakistan War: Major fire erupts in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad as India retaliates
India-Pakistan War: Big advisory for all air travellers issued by Air India, check latest update here
IPL 2025: BCCI arranges special train to evacuate PBKS, DC players and officials from Dharamsala amid escalating border tensions
India launches major attack at Karachi Port? Know details here
'Any escalation will get...': EAM S Jaishankar as Pakistan attacks Jammu, Pathankot and other cities
Fact check: Indian Navy strikes Pakistan with INS Vikrant? Check here
Fact check: India captures 2 Pakistani pilots? Know in detail
Gautam Adani issues big statement amid India-Pakistan war, says 'it is in times like these...'
Fact check: Curfew imposed in Pakistan as India strikes its major cities? Check here
Are schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata open or closed tomorrow? Here's what we know
Fact check: India launches attacks on Sialkot in Pakistan? Check here
India-Pakistan War: Big advisory for all air travellers issued, check latest update here
Arijit Singh postpones Abu Dhabi concert amid India-Pakistan conflict, issues statement
Why Colonel Sofia, Wing Commander Vyomika wore two different uniforms in two press conferences? Know reasons, significance
IPL 2025: Will LSG vs RCB match be held on Friday after Pakistan attacks on India?
Raid 2 box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's film inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India, jumps on Thursday
India Pakistan War: Did Indian Forces counter attacks in Sialkot? Check here
India-Pakistan war: Drone attack in Jalandhar foiled
Fact check: Pakistan's air-borne warning and control system shot down inside Pakistan's Punjab? Check here
Blackout in Pakistan spreads from Lahore to Sialkot amid India-Pakistan war
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala called off amid escalating border tensions
India launches DRONE attack on LAHORE? Know details
Why is the F-16 fighter jet so special? Know its 5 qualities
US issues big statement amid India-Pakistan war, asks Islamabad to...
India-Pakistan war: India's Air Defence Units intercept 8 missiles from Pakistan directed at J-K's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia
Indian defence system stops 56 drone attacks by Pakistan
Total blackout in Leh after attack on Jammu airport by Pakistan
Jammu Police Issues Advisory Amid Blackout
Eight Pakistani missiles shot down in Samba
Total blackout in Srinagar after attack on Jammu airport by Pakistan