Can The Kerala Story be banned? Know criteria for a film to get banned in India by Censor Board

Poster of the movie The Kerala Story (Photo - Youtube)

The Kerala Story has already kicked up a major political storm in the state and the Congress party, along with other political parties in Kerala, is now urging the Bhartiya Janta Party-led Centre to ban the screening of the film because of its controversial contents.

The screening of Sudipto Sen’s movie The Kerala Story faces uncertainty as many are calling the movie a “propaganda film” which might spread hate towards the Muslim community. The contents of the film revolve around mass recruitment in ISIS, religious conversion, and ‘love jihad’.

With the Kerala government itself not supporting the film, will The Kerala Story screening be banned in India because of its harrowing storyline? Here is all you need to know about the criteria for banning a film in India.

How does a film get banned in India?

The screening, certification, and category of each film in India are decided by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which is the ultimate decision on whether the film will get banned in India or not, which also holds in the case of The Kerala Story.

The CBFC has the right to ban the screening of any movie which doesn’t meet the criteria of the Freedom of Speech Act in the Constitution. The film must meet all the criteria met in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The restrictions under which the movie shall be made are mentioned as follows, according to Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution –

Security

Sovereignty and integrity of the country

Friendly relations with foreign countries

Public order

Decency or morality

Hate speech

Defamation

Contempt of court

However, if the Censor Board has passed the film for release, then the state cannot stop its screening in any particular theatre. Since there are only a few days left before the release of The Kerala Story, it is unlikely that the movie will get banned at the last moment.

