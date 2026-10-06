FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Qazi Touqeer eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 over health issue? Team breaks silence

Qazi Touqeer eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 over health issue? Team breaks silence

Odia film director SK Muralidharan dies at 60, heart attack suspected; Odisha CM Majhi pays tribute

Odia film director SK Muralidharan dies at 60, Odisha CM Majhi pays tribute

Pakistan Champions withdraw from WCL Season 3: India clash cancelled, what went wrong?

Pakistan Champions withdraw from WCL Season 3: India clash cancelled, but why?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsExplainer

EXPLAINER

Can supreme court, president or government suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Shocking truth revealed

What are the constitutional provisions for suspension or removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)? Can the apex court, president, government or the ECI remove Gyanesh Kumar? Explained here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 01:20 PM IST

Can supreme court, president or government suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Shocking truth revealed
Gyanesh Kumar, CEC, Election Commission of India. (File Image: ECI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Can the Supreme Court, the government, the President, or the Election Commission of India suspend Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar? What can they do if they find him guilty of exceeding his duties and violating the Indian Constitution? These questions were raised after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna on Tuesday outside Nirvachan Sadan, the Headquarters of the Election Commission of India, demanding the CEC's removal. Holding banners with 'Save Democracy' written on them, many MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc marched to the ECI office, where Delhi Police stopped them. 

CEC Gyanesh Kumar's suspension

A day earlier, the Supreme Court refused to pass an interim order to suspend Gyanesh Kumar. A division bench consisting of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard a bunch of petitions seeking suspension and prosecution of Gyanesh Kumar over his alleged unlawful and unilateral decisions. 

No one can suspend the Chief Election Commissioner at any cost. There are no constitutional or institutional provisions that allow:

  • The Supreme Court to suspend the CEC
  • The President or the government to suspend the Chief Election Commissioner
  • The Election Commission to suspend its own CEC

Removal of CEC

The Indian Constitution has left only one route to end his tenure: removal by impeachment. It can be described as follows:

  • The CEC  can be removed from office only by the process of Parliament-led impeachment in the same way as that for removal of a Supreme Court judge.  It can be summed up as follows: 
  • Article 324(5) of the Indian Constitution provides that the CEC "shall not be removed from his office except in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court". 
  • Article 124(4) says that a Supreme Court judge can be removed only on grounds of “proved misbehaviour or incapacity.” 

Impeachment of CEC

The CEC can be removed only if both houses of Parliament approve the impeachment motion by a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting. It should not be fewer than a simple majority of the total number of members in each house. 


What should the Supreme Court do if the Chief Election Commissioner is found guilty of violating the Constitution? 

  • The Supreme Court can issue notices to the CEC and the ECI and seek explanations on alleged unlawful decisions. 
  • The court can examine if specific decisions were taken in accordance with the law. 
  • The SC can also probe if decisions were taken maintaining the principle of majority or unanimity. 
  • The court can annul and issue an injunction against a particular decision if it is found ultra vires or taken not in accordance with the law. 

What can INDIA, Rahul Gandhi do?

The INDIA bloc or LoP Rahul Gandhi can not get CEC Gyanesh Kumar suspended or removed from his office the way they want. They will have to serve an impeachment notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan or Deputy Chairman Harivansh. If they accept the motion, they will form a panel to examine the allegation of incapacity. If it is proved, the impeachment motion will be presented and approved by each house of the Parliament. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Qazi Touqeer eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 over health issue? Team breaks silence
Qazi Touqeer eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 over health issue? Team breaks silence
Can supreme court, president or government suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Shocking truth revealed
Can supreme court suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Shocking truth revealed here
'Revenge for Gaza': Omani co-pilot Al-Hammami confesses after Flydubai attack, says he wanted to 'die as martyr'
'Revenge for Gaza': Omani co-pilot Al-Hammami confesses after Flydubai attack
Odia film director SK Muralidharan dies at 60, heart attack suspected; Odisha CM Majhi pays tribute
Odia film director SK Muralidharan dies at 60, Odisha CM Majhi pays tribute
From barley soup to Gobhi Mussalam to paneer rice: After BRICS dinner, lunch offered to Swiss president hits headline
From barley soup to Gobhi Mussalam to paneer rice: After BRICS dinner
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement