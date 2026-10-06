Can supreme court, president or government suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Shocking truth revealed

What are the constitutional provisions for suspension or removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)? Can the apex court, president, government or the ECI remove Gyanesh Kumar? Explained here.

Can the Supreme Court, the government, the President, or the Election Commission of India suspend Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar? What can they do if they find him guilty of exceeding his duties and violating the Indian Constitution? These questions were raised after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna on Tuesday outside Nirvachan Sadan, the Headquarters of the Election Commission of India, demanding the CEC's removal. Holding banners with 'Save Democracy' written on them, many MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc marched to the ECI office, where Delhi Police stopped them.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar's suspension

A day earlier, the Supreme Court refused to pass an interim order to suspend Gyanesh Kumar. A division bench consisting of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard a bunch of petitions seeking suspension and prosecution of Gyanesh Kumar over his alleged unlawful and unilateral decisions.

No one can suspend the Chief Election Commissioner at any cost. There are no constitutional or institutional provisions that allow:

The Supreme Court to suspend the CEC

The President or the government to suspend the Chief Election Commissioner

The Election Commission to suspend its own CEC

Removal of CEC

The Indian Constitution has left only one route to end his tenure: removal by impeachment. It can be described as follows:

The CEC can be removed from office only by the process of Parliament-led impeachment in the same way as that for removal of a Supreme Court judge. It can be summed up as follows:

Article 324(5) of the Indian Constitution provides that the CEC "shall not be removed from his office except in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court".

Article 124(4) says that a Supreme Court judge can be removed only on grounds of “proved misbehaviour or incapacity.”

Impeachment of CEC

The CEC can be removed only if both houses of Parliament approve the impeachment motion by a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting. It should not be fewer than a simple majority of the total number of members in each house.



What should the Supreme Court do if the Chief Election Commissioner is found guilty of violating the Constitution?

The Supreme Court can issue notices to the CEC and the ECI and seek explanations on alleged unlawful decisions.

The court can examine if specific decisions were taken in accordance with the law.

The SC can also probe if decisions were taken maintaining the principle of majority or unanimity.

The court can annul and issue an injunction against a particular decision if it is found ultra vires or taken not in accordance with the law.

What can INDIA, Rahul Gandhi do?

The INDIA bloc or LoP Rahul Gandhi can not get CEC Gyanesh Kumar suspended or removed from his office the way they want. They will have to serve an impeachment notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan or Deputy Chairman Harivansh. If they accept the motion, they will form a panel to examine the allegation of incapacity. If it is proved, the impeachment motion will be presented and approved by each house of the Parliament.