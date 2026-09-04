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Can SC/ST Act be invoked against Swatantra Bhardwaj for attacking Dalit man at Jantar Mantar? What are provisions of Act?

Dalit MP Chandrasekhar Azad ' Ravan ', OBC MP Pappu Yadav and CJP spokesperson Saurav Das have demanded that the SC/ST Act be invoked against Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj for attacking a Dalit man at the Jantar Mantar protest. What is the Act, and what provisions does it have? Details here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

Can SC/ST Act be invoked against Swatantra Bhardwaj for attacking Dalit man at Jantar Mantar? What are provisions of Act?
Swatantra Bhardwaj, Hindutva Activist.
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    Can the SC/ST Act be invoked against Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj for attacking a Dalit man at the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi? Nagina MP Chandrasekhar Azad ' Ravan ', Pappu Yadav and CJP spokesperson Saurav Das joined the chorus of demanding action against the man, who claims that PM Narendra Modi, Bihar minister Chirag Paswan and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra are like his elder brother. In a podcast, Bhardwaj claimed that he attacked Sanjay Singh, father of student activist Nishu Azad and broke his skull, so that he got 60 stitches on his head. 

    Delhi Police asked to invoke SC/ST Act against Swatantra Bhardwaj

    The Cockroach Janata Party spokesperson said Delhi Police had assured him of booking Bhardwaj under charges of attempted murder and criminal intimidation as well as under the SC/ST Act. The police also assured the CJP of filing a separate FIR over online abuse and objectionable images targeting the assault victim's daughter. Chandra Shekhar Aazad, President of Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram, also joined CJP leaders at Parliament Street Police Station. He earlier also met Nishu.

    The CJP spokesperson said, "We also demanded that the SC/ST Act be invoked because they belong to a Dalit family. There is also a caste angle to the matter. But the police did not take any such action. When we pressured the police, they told us to approach the court and obtain an order."
    Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, joined CJP members outside the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi and demanded stern action against the Hindutva influencer. He said, "You beat the poor, journalists, Dalits and women. Why would a police officer beat a poor person's daughter or refuse to register her case? Which law allows this? The Constitution was made to ensure justice. You cannot do whatever you want." 

    Victim Sanjay Azad told news agency PTI, "Some people have a problem with the slogan 'Jai Bhim.' As followers of Babasaheb, we knew they would object, and that is why 'Jai Bhim' slogans were also raised there. I was attacked during the protest and lodged an FIR, but the police's job seems to be to protect the goons and criminals and weaken the victim." 

    What is SC/ST Act?

    Analysts believe the SC/ST Act may be invoked against  Swatantra Bhardwaj for attacking a Dalit man. Enacted by the Parliament in 1989, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is also called the SC/ST Act. The Act was approved to recognise the continuing gross indignities and offences against the scheduled castes and tribes (defined as 'atrocities' in Section 3 of the Act).

     

    The SC/ST Act has the following provisions in short:

    • The SC/ST Act specifically underlines certain criminal behaviours and indignities that must be punished. These include public humiliation, forced manual scavenging, sexual exploitation, and denial of democratic or economic rights.
    • The Act has specific provisions for punishment for illegal land grabbing, forced eviction from home and destruction of crops and property of the people belonging to SC/ST communities. 
    • The Act also prohibits intentional insults, intimidation, and caste-based abuses in public view. 
    • Most of the offences carry a prison term of six months to five years, along with a fine. 
    • Life imprisonment and the death sentence may be awarded in grave offences like fabricating false evidence that leads to a capital punishment conviction for an innocent man from the SC/ST communities.
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