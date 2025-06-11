Is the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government aware of the risks it is taking by encouraging pro-Pakistan and radical Islamist forces and continuing bonhomie with Chia? Dhaka has gone to the extent of cementing its defence ties not only with Pakistan but also Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Can New Delhi punish Bangladesh for adopting an anti-India approach by grabbing a bigger chunk of its garment exports? Is Muhammad Yunus-led interim government aware of the risks it is taking by encouraging pro-Pakistan and radical Islamist forces and continuing bonhomie with Chia? Dhaka has gone to the extent of cementing its defence ties not only with Pakistan but also Turkey and Azerbaijan. It has become a part of the geostrategic games of China and Pakistan. The China-Bangladesh-Pakistan nexus and Turkey-Bangladesh-Azerbaijan axis have become instruments to encircle India from all sides. Will India pull the rugs from below its feet and punish the South Asian country using the business tools?

India takes steps to boost garment exports

New Delhi plans to set up a unified platform for addressing critical issues concerning the textile sector by involving all relevant stakeholders to work collaboratively towards creating a road map for achieving the $100 billion target for textile exports by 2030–31. Addressing the first meeting of the Task Force on Textiles Exports, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted the need to formulate strategies for enhancing India's share in global markets.

The discussions during the meeting covered matters and issues about the entire textile value chain. This included skilling, labour, cost competitiveness, use of renewable energy, sustainability, the scale of manufacturing, and current schemes of the government for supporting the textile sector. Quality Control Orders, logistics, promotion of GI products, productivity enhancement of natural fibers such as jute and matters about the Export Promotion Mission being set up by the Department of Commerce were also taken up for discussion.

Bangladesh garment exports

With exports of $36 billion in 2023, Bangladesh is the second largest exporter of readymade garments after China. It is followed by Vietnam, India, Turkey, Italy and Germany, Thailand, Indonesia, the US and Taiwan. According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh's ready-made garment exports grew by 7.23% in 2024, reaching $38.48 billion.

Garment exports from India

According to the government agency Press Information Bureau, India was the 6th largest exporter of Textiles & Apparel in the world in 2023. The share of textile and apparel (T&A), including handicrafts, in India’s total exports stood at a significant 8.21% in 2023-24. Ready Made Garments (RMG) with export of $8.733 billion has the largest share (41%) in the total exports of $21.358 billion. It was followed by cotton textiles (33%, $7.082 billion), Man-made Textiles (15%, $3.105 billion) from April to October of FY 2024-25.



(With inputs from IANS.)