Can Israel disarm Hamas, wipe out its infrastructure?

Before launching the ground assaults in Gaza City, the Israel Defence Force declared that it would disarm the militant outfit Hamas. Can it? Can Tel Aviv destroy Hamas' infrastructure, funding and other resources so that it never again becomes a threat?

There is complete chaos in Gaza City right now. Thousands of residents have come out of their homes, and they are trying to escape the attack and take the temporary route suggested by the army. Thousands of troops, mostly reserves, have arrived in the city with tanks, and the ground assaults have been launched.

Can Israel wipe out Hamas?

Announcing the objective of the latest assault, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday, "At some point, Hamas has to be defanged, and we hope it can happen through negotiation. But I think time, unfortunately, is running out." The Israel Defence Force has declared that it will disarm the militant outfit Hamas. Can it? Can Tel Aviv completely destroy Hamas' infrastructure, funding, and other resources so that it never again becomes a threat?

Can Israel kill all the fighters, members, and sympathisers of the militant outfit? More than 65,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip so far in the present conflict, but most of them are innocent civilians, including women and children. Neither Hamas nor anyone else has claimed how many of those killed were Hamas fighters or their members. But less than ten per cent of those killed are believed to be the Hamas fighters.

(Israel Defence Force targets Hamas infrastructure)

Can Israel Defence Force destroy Hamas infrastructure?

Analysts believe it will be extremely difficult for the Jewish nation to wipe out the Hamas infrastructure despite its airstrikes, ground incursions, targeted assassinations of key commanders, and destruction of tunnels and weapon stockpiles. Hamas operates in an urban environment with densely populated areas, where its members and fighters live among the masses.

They have underground tunnels, jokingly called 'Gaza Metro', hidden caches of arms and ammunition, and decentralized cells of operatives. It is almost impossible to carry out big and fight-to-the-death operations without causing big tolls and widespread destruction.

Israel under international pressure

Israel is under intense international pressure; it has been accused of committing genocide by the UN. It wants to avoid more large-scale casualties.The United Nations, the European Union, and even some of its allies, including the US, have urged a ceasefire and immediate cessation of hostilities. The world community has also asked the Jewish state to find a permanent solution to the decades-old problem. The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution in favour of the two-nation solution. Some countries, like Germany, France, and the UK have announced they recognize the state of Palestine in the forthcoming UNGA meeting.

(Thousands of women and children have been killed in the Israel-Hamas War.)

Most Israelis want war to end

Many Israeli citizens want an end to the war and the release of hostages. They have held demonstrations across the country, including in the cities of Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem. Analysts believe that, after the killing of more than 65,000 people, mostly women and children, most of the Palestinians may be radicalized and made more virulently anti-Israel. This may help Hamas recruit new fighters and members. The militant outfit may generate sympathy, and it may regroup sooner than thought before. Considering these factors, it seems most unlikely that Israel may destroy the infrastructure of Hamas and disarm the militant outfit.

