Can the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or the UN take control of Pakistan's nuclear weapons? This question has been raised after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Pakistan a rogue nation and questioned the security of nuclear assets in the Islamic nation. If reports are to be believed, Pakistan has reportedly 170 nuclear warheads, just two fewer than India. However, it can be accused of nuclear blackmail as it threatens to use the weapon on India even without any provocation. After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, when India declared to find the attackers and their backers and punish them, Islamabad reminded New Delhi of its nuclear capabilities.

Did Donald Trump avert India-Pakistan nuclear war?

After India attacked terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, Islamabad retaliated by targeting Indian Air Force bases. As the tension escalated, US President Donald Trump reportedly interfered and put pressure on India and Pakistan to stop the hostilities and agree to a ceasefire. He said, "We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed."

(Chasma Nuclear Power Plant in Pakistan)

Is IAEA mandate applicable to Pakistan?

Despite Rajnath Singh's comment in a public meeting, the Indian government has not officially approached the IAEA or the UN. But, the moot question is: can the nuclear watchdog take control of Pakistan's nuclear weapons? Islamabad has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, so it does not come under the rules and regulations of the world body. It has not accepted the full-fledged guidelines and safeguards of the watchdog, so it is not subject to the IAEA inspection.

The IAEA mandate covers those countries that have signed the NPT and put their civilian nuclear programme and facilities under the inspection of the world body. Pakistan is out of the NPT, the IAEA can not force Pakistan to do anything or take control of its nuclear facilities or assets.

Can UN destroy Pakistan's nuclear weapons?

However, the UN Security Council can take control of the nuclear facilities of Pakistan if it thinks it is a major threat to humanity and world peace. Following the Gulf War in 1991, the US moved a resolution in the UNSC for the removal and destruction of Baghdad's nuclear assets. UN Security Council Resolution 687 gave the world body the mandate to destroy, remove and render harmless Iraq's weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons. Following the passage of the resolution, the IAEA played a key role in verifying the dismantlement of Iraq's nuclear programme.

Can India get UNSC resolution approved?

The same can be done to Pakistan's nuclear programme, at least, theoretically. But it is almost impossible in a practical sense. The resolution should be approved by nine out of 15 members of the UNSC, with no veto. Out of five permanent members with veto power, China is the all-weather friend of Pakistan, for its geopolitical reasons. It is certain to veto any such resolution. Beijing went to the extent of blocking India in its attempt to get Azhar Masood added to the UNSC list of international terrorists.

India has the last option of bombing Pakistan's nuclear assets. But there is a real risk of radiation leak and a possible nuclear war between the two countries. India will certainly not go to this extent. So, practically, India can not do anything about the nuclear programme of Pakistan. The IAEA also can not do anything to Pakistan in this regard.