Can Europe become new land of opportunities for Indian professionals after Donald Trump’s $100K H1B shock?

An increase in the fee for H1-B visa from $1,500 to $100,000, may come as a blessing in disguise for the Indian tech professionals, as many European countries are working on the policies to attract them. Details here.

After President Donald Trump increased the fee for H1 B visas from $1,500 to $100,000, making it almost impossible for the US tech companies to hire Indians, other countries are coming forward to attract them. In an attempt to develop a new tech ecosystem, the UK is mulling over new rules to attract Indian engineers and other tech professionals. If media reports are to be believed, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is mulling waiving the visa fee and offering other incentives to Indians at a time when the Trump administration is taking new steps to discourage Indian professionals from going to the place known as the land of opportunities. The initiative spearheaded by the UK's global talent task force aims to attract talent in the field of science, engineering, digital technology, and medicine.

UK PM Keir Starmer immigration policy

Analysts believe the UK government wants to develop an ecosystem of science and technology that may help the country emerge as a hub of science and technology like the US and contribute to the economic development of the country. Besides the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands also want to develop an ecosystem of their own and attract global talent and hardcore professionals. All these countries want to fill the gap that may be created due to the policies of Donald Trump. However, the analysts believe there are many problems. These countries are far behind the US in the field of science and technology. Though Germany has made commendable progress in developing technology, it is still behind the US.

Silicon Valley vs Europe

Secondly, the US tech companies have enjoyed private investment, and they have benefited from the startup culture, something the European countries lack. These countries have witnessed brain drain and migration of homegrown talent due to the lack of a startup culture. They have nothing to boast about in comparison to Silicon Valley.

The European countries have recently witnessed growth of anti-migrant forces. Extreme right political parties, pursuing anti-migrant policies, have gained in popularity in the UK, France, and Germany.

If the Indian migrants reach these countries in large numbers, they are most likely to face opposition. This may derail the policies of their governments. It is yet to be seen if the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries will become lands of opportunities like the US.