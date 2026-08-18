Can Donald Trump legally declare Strait of Hormuz US territory? Here's what international law says

Can US President Donald Trump or anyone else declare international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz as its territory? What do international laws and the UNCLOS say about it? Details here.

First, Donald Trump tried to close the Strait of Hormuz by deploying the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln near the Persian Gulf; then he blocked Iranian ports along the waterway. Now, he has moved one step further; he has declared the Strait of Hormuz a US territory. In what may be called a ridiculous strategy, the commander of the US armed forces has released a map showing the waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman as a 'New US Territory'.

What exactly did Donald Trump say?

In what may be called a step to escalate the tension, Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, "I think it's a great idea. I mean, we control it with the blockade. I like the idea of declaring it a territory. We have total control over the Strait." Though known for his mercurial behaviour and short temper, he took this step in a well-calculated move, making his intentions clear on Friday when he had said that he would consider declaring the waterway US territory after the war with Iran. He declared in a pubic rally, "After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated - pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States."

However, Trump did not wait for the war to end. After the 60-day US-Iran ceasefire came to an end on Monday, the 14-point MoU became invalid; he moved the next pawn on the geopolitical chessboard. It has come at a time when Iran has made its intentions clear and indicated that it has no immediate plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow unrestricted movement. Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the waterway will remain closed until Washington fulfils all commitments made in the MoU, signed in Switzerland.

US-Iran War

In a speech broadcast on a state-controlled television channel, he said, "I want to state clearly that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the American commitments stipulated in the memorandum of understanding are implemented." He also said that the US must lift the decades-old economic sanctions imposed on the country, remove the ban on the sale of oil and release the Iranian assets it has frozen before any meaningful development.

Can US legally declare Strait of Hormuz its territory?

Legally, the US cannot declare the Strait of Hormuz as its territory or claim a part of it as its own. Such a move will have no legal sanctity, and it will not stand in any court of law. It has no claim due to the following reasons:

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Iran in the north and Oman in the south. Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), each of these states has sovereignty over the territory up to 12 nautical miles from the coast. The US has no claim whatsoever.

The Strait of Hormuz is an international strait according to Articles 37-44 of UNCLOS because it connects two waterways and is used for international navigation.

According to the transit passage regime, all ships and aircraft have the right of uninterrupted transit through this waterway, and the coastal states can not suspend these rights.

International law does not allow any country to claim any other country's waterway or any international waters as its own.

Though the US is not a party to UNCLOS, it can not ignore its provisions because the convention is respected as international law.

Analysts believe Donald Trump has taken this step to create a narrative and escalate the rhetoric to appeal to his electoral constituencies of MAGA (Make America Great Again) and America First ahead of the midterm elections to the House of Representatives. True to his mercurial character, he has announced many times that he would wipe out the entire Iranian civilisation, only to backtrack a few hours later. He may do it again, this time on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz.