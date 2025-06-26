Has the Donald Trump administration decimated the nuclear sites of Iran in such a way that nothing is left and Tehran may choose to abandon its nuclear programme? Have the 12-day Israel-Iran War and the US bombings put so much pressure on Tehran that it may surrender to them completely?

Will the US force Iran to sign a nuclear deal on dotted lines against the wishes of the Islamic Republic when the representatives of the two countries meet next week? Has Washington decimated the nuclear sites of Iran in such a way that nothing is left and Tehran may choose to abandon its nuclear programme? Have the 12-day Israel-Iran War and the US bombings put so much pressure on Tehran that it may surrender to them completely as was earlier demanded by them?

Has Iran become weak after US attacks?

In a move that might have surprised many people in the diplomatic circle, Iran indicated that it is ready to hold talks with the US to strike a nuclear deal despite the bombing and the devastation caused by Washington. However, analysts believe, it would be a blunder to take it as a sign of Tehran's weakness or its willingness to surrender to Washington. They believe the Islamic Republic has only used it as a ploy to show that it has nothing to hide on its nuclear capabilities and is ready to hold talks. It is a kind of diplomatic show-off rather than its weakness.

Will Iran-US return to talks?

It is interesting to note that after five rounds of the US-Iran nuclear talks, Tel Aviv started bombing the Islamic Republic without any provocation. Its main premise was that it could not allow Iran to develop a nuclear bomb. Washington bombed the three Iranian nuclear sites of Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.

Will Iran be forced to sign deal?

Donald Trump ordered the bombing after he demanded Iran to stop all uranium enrichment activity. Iran once again said that that its nuclear program is peaceful and reiterated its willing to commit not to enrich uranium to weapons-grade as part of an agreement. Experts believe Tehran has achieved 60% enrichment while 90% enriched uranium is needed to make a nuclear bomb. In an interview at the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that he was disappointed and do not have much hope that the negotiations would lead to a deal.

No substantial damages to Iran?

Though Iran has confirmed that it has suffered damages at its nuclear sites in the US bombings, it has not given details. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) too has reported damages without giving details. However, a leaked US intelligence report has said that there is no substantial damage and the attacks might have only pushed Iran a few months back, to the maximum. Experts believe, as the nuclear capabilities of the Islamic Republic have not been destroyed completely, Iran may return to the negotiation table with confidence. Donald Trump can not push Tehran to a corner to sign the deal. It may find it more difficult to bring Iran to accept its terms and conditions and sign the deal.