Can Donald Trump burn ties with India as US needs New Delhi to counter China? THESE are reasons for US President's ticks...

Can US President Donald Trump antagonize India on the issues of tariffs and buying Russian oil at a time when Washington needs New Delhi most to keep in check China, the only country that is ready to challenge Washington on the world stage? Is he employing tricks to put pressure on India?

Can Donald Trump burn ties with India, crush the Indian economy as threatened by Republican Senator Graham Lindsay, choose a side to align with Pakistan as he has indicated by hosting Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, and leave behind the world's fifth-largest economy? Can the US president do so at a time when Washington needs India most to keep in check China, the only country that is ready to challenge Washington on the world stage? It can be gauged by the fact that former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, advised him not to impose substantially high tariffs on India, as it could strain the India-US relations at a crucial time.

Nikki Haley warns Donald Trump

Warning Donald Trump against giving a pass to "adversary" China and "burning ties" with India, she highlighted his duplicity by pointing out how he has threatened India and allowed a gap of 90 days to China before new tariff rates come into force. Hailey is one of those US politicians who have often emphasised the need to counter China’s global influence by building closer partnerships with democratic nations in the Indo-Pacific, including India.

Analysts believe that, immediately after taking over his office, Donald Trump prepared a strategy of wooing Russia away from China. He asked Moscow to stop the Ukraine War and top officials of the two countries met to discuss how to boost bilateral relations, including business ties. When Vladimir Putin did not heed his advice and continued pummeling Ukraine, the US president got frustrated and went to the other extreme, punishing those who are doing business with Russia.

US strategy to counter China

Analysts believe the US cannot ignore China, as it has emerged as the main adversary on the international stage, the only country that can challenge Washington militarily, economically, and politically. Washington cannot leave the South China Sea to Beijing, and it needs India to counter China in its own backyard. India can certainly help the US stop China using the Quadrilateral Dialogues, or the Quad. Similarly, New Delhi can also help Washington to counter China in the Indo-Pacific Region and the Indian Ocean Rim areas. In such a situation, Washington cannot burn relations with India. Experts suggest that Donald Trump is involved in rhetoric and employing all tricks to put pressure on India to get maximum access to its market and squeeze as many concessions as possible.