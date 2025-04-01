Has Bangladesh Interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus signaled to China his willingness to allow it to increase its grip over the Indian Ocean and support its policy of surrounding New Delhi from all sides?

Has Bangladesh Interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus warned India indirectly of cutting off its seven states of northeast? Has he signaled to China his willingness to allow it to increase its grip over the Indian Ocean and support its policy of surrounding New Delhi from all sides?

Can Dhaka help China in any future war by cutting the "Chicken's Neck" the landmass situated between Nepal and Bangladesh, also known as the Siliguri Corridor?

These questions may upset the MEA mandarins.

What did Muhammad Yunus say about 'seven sisters'?

Eyebrows were raised in India when Muhammad Yunus said in Beijing, "Seven states of India, the eastern part of India, called seven sisters… they are a landlocked country, landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean."

This is not the first time that the Nobel laureate economist has raised the issue of seven states of northeast India. Days after he took charge as the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh in August last year, he raised the issue of the seven sisters.

Some of the radical Islamists, who stormed to the power corridor of Dhaka said openly that they would cut the northeastern states from the rest of India.

Bangladesh offers economic base to China?

Sanjeet Sirohi, an expert on foreign affairs, told DNA in an exclusive chat that whatever Muhammad Yunus said is important from an economic point of view and carries no military significance.

He said, "Muhammad Yunus wanted to say that since the seven northeastern states of India are landlocked, China can reach Bangladesh through sea route and make it a manufacturing hub. Beijing can make an economic extension to Bangladesh."

Can Bangladesh Choke Chicken's Neck?

Sirohi rules out Bangladesh's intention of choking the chicken's neck.

The founder of the microfinance company Grameen Bank also ruffled the feathers by offering China the opportunity to join the Teesta project. Earlier, then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered the Teesta Project to India, however, she was ousted before a deal could be signed.