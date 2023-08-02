Byju’s vs Aakash explained: Why Raveendran is suing medical coaching centre over ‘share swap’ deal

Byju Raveendran’s mega ed-tech company Byju’s has found itself in even more trouble as Aakash Institute is now backing out of the share swap deal between the two firms.

Trouble have started mounting once again for Byju Raveendran-led edtech giant Byju’s after a share swap deal with major medical coaching centre Aakash Educational Services has now fallen through, with the founders of Aakash now backing out of the deal.

Byju’s has decided to send a legal notice to Aakash Educational Services founders after they decided to back out of the share swap deal between the two, which was unconditionally agreed to as part of the sale of Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), sources said.

This comes two years after Byju’s ended up acquiring Aakash Educational Services, buying out the majority of the shares of the company in a major Rs 7741 crore deal. Byju’s parent company Think and Learn Pvt Ltd held 43 percent shares, while Byju Raveendran owns another 27 percent of the shares, making Byju the major stakeholder in the company.

Aakash Institutes founder JC Chaudhry’s family currently holds 18 percent of the shares while Blackstone holds 12 percent of the shares in the major medical coaching institute. The merger took place as selling the shares to Byju’s was more tax efficient for the owners.

Due to the delays in the proposed deal between Aakash and Byju’s, the edtech giant, the parent company TLPL has invoked the unconditional fallback agreement and issued a notice to Chaudhrys, requesting the execution of the swap deal, according to PTI reports.

In the last few weeks, the Chaudhry family has conveyed to Byju’s and its founder that they will not be going through with the share swap, which was listed in the contract. Upon completion of the existing share swap obligation, the Chaudhry family’s stake in TLPL would be slightly below one percent.

Instead of a share swap deal, the Chaudhry family is eyeing a cash payout for the Byju’s-Aakash deal, saying that they could face demands from the tax authorities as well as the GST committee. However, Byju’s has resorted to sending a legal notice to the Aakash firm.

Sources said the share swap was an integral part of the acquisition agreement. The intention was to affect the share swap through a merger of AESL with TLPL, allowing for enhanced tax efficiency for the seller, Chaudhrys, they added.

Ever since it has been acquired by Byju’s, Aakash has seen a threefold growth and is expected to close the current financial year with Rs 3000 crore revenue.

(With PTI inputs)

