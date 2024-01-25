DNA Explainer: Decoding key financial terms ahead of Union Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Union Budget 2024 before the commencement of the next financial year, on Feb 1

Taxpayers nationwide anxiously await news on income tax benefits as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present Budget 2024 on February 1.

The finance minister is expected to address a range of financial data during the budget speech, which will be presented to Parliament. These indicators include bad loans, revenue receipts, capital expenditures, inflation, fiscal deficit, and more.

The finance minister tables 10-12 documents on the day of the budget. The Annual Financial Statement is the primary and most significant of these documents.

Let's take a look at the important financial terms related to the Union Budget:

Annual Financial Statement

Article 112 of the Indian Constitution mandates that the central government submit an annual financial statement to Parliament detailing the expected receipts and expenditures for each fiscal year. This document is often broken down into three sections: Public Account, Contingency Fund, and Consolidated Fund.

Economic Survey

One day before the Union Budget, the Finance Minister delivered the Economic Survey. An assessment of the major macroeconomic indicators and the state of the economy is given by the Economic Survey. The Economic Survey last year predicted that GDP growth for the fiscal year ending on March 31 would be between 6.8% and 6.8%.

Tax regime

The tax rates and slabs are specified by the income tax regime. The Finance Minister unveiled the New Tax Regime, an optional simplified income tax system, in Fiscal Year 2020–21. The government lowered the tax rates for various tax bands under the New Tax Regime.

Money Bill

One particular kind of finance bill that addresses issues with taxes, revenues, and government spending is called a money bill. Only if a bill includes the items listed in Article 110 (1) (a) through (g) of the Indian Constitution will it be considered a Money Bill. Only the Lok Sabha can hear the Money Bill.

Finance Bill

A Finance Bill is an important Budget document that includes all of the information regarding the government's receipts, outlays, and allotments for a certain fiscal year. It includes every detail regarding newly imposed taxes as well as changes to already-existing tax laws. The Finance Act is created once the Finance Bill is passed, following a one-year presentation period. The Finance Bill has been drafted by the provisions outlined in Article 117 of the Constitution of India.

Fiscal Deficit

The difference between the government's total outlays and collections for revenue during a fiscal year is known as the fiscal deficit. The government takes several actions, such as borrowing money from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to close this deficit.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

GDP, one of the most widely used macroeconomic metrics, is a crucial tool for assessing the health of an economy. It is the entire amount of consumer products and services generated within a nation's borders in a specific time frame.

Capital Expenditure

The amount of money the Centre plans to set aside for various development initiatives, the purchase or depreciation of equipment, and other assets related to economic development, is referred to as capital expenditure.