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BRICS joint statement breakthrough: How did India bridge Iran-UAE divide and save summit deal?

How did India strike a balance between warring factions and convince all member states to agree to a joint statement to be issued at the end of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 05:31 PM IST

BRICS joint statement breakthrough: How did India bridge Iran-UAE divide and save summit deal?
Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi and Masoud Pezeshkian at the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi. (Image:@narendramodi)
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In what may be called a diplomatic coup staged by host country India, the 11-member BRICS has agreed on the main points of a joint statement, which may be issued at the end of the summit in New Delhi. The main warring factions and the countries on the opposite sides have agreed on the main points of the joint statement; the nitty-gritties and the language are being decided. It may be considered to be a big achievement of Indian diplomats. It is unlikely to name any country but will condemn unilateral ​war by any country. 

BRICS Summit 2026

Reaching to a joint statement was an uphill task because the bloc is a divided house; there are sharp differences among members like Brazil, ​Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, ​Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. The main difference arose between the UAE and Iran, as these countries are on opposite sides of the ongoing US-Iran war. Tehran is directly involved in the conflict with the US and its allies in the Middle East. It has bombed the UAE, particularly the US bases there, and in reaction to this, Abu Dhabi suspended trade and financial transactions with the Shiite nation in August.

(PM Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi.)

BRICS joint statement 2026

The members reached to a joint statement with the following points: 

  • The joint statement will not name a country. 
  • It will simply oppose unilateral military action without naming a country. 
  • The statement will express respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.
  • It will emphasise protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.
  • The statement will underline the freedom of navigation and maritime security. PM Modi has already mentioned it in his speech at the BRICS Business Forum.
  • The joint statement will emphasise dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means of resolving conflicts.

Consequently, instead of saying "BRICS condemns the United States and its allies for attacking Iran", the joint statement may say, "BRICS opposes unilateral military action and supports peaceful resolution of conflicts." If it happens, Iran may be able to claim that the bloc opposed unilateral warfare. On the other hand, the UAE may claim that there was nothing against it and the statement is not an anti-American document.

India BRICS diplomacy

Indian diplomats could achieve this seemingly impossible task because India has good relations with Iran, the UAE, China, the US, and Russia. The Indian prime minister has indicated earlier that 
BRICS should be a platform for cooperation among emerging economies; it must not be an anti-Western or anti-US alliance. While speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, he said that emphasised the importance of secure supply chains, freedom of navigation and the safety of commercial shipping. He expressed concerns over the safety and security of seafarers. He also talked about the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and their worldwide impact. 

If the joint statement is issued, it will be a diplomatic victory for India. New Delhi will have the last laugh for the following reasons:

  • India will be happy that it succeeded in bringing opposing countries to the negotiating table.
  • New Delhi can claim that it has prevented BRICS from being hit by the US-Iran war.
  • India can take credit for stopping the bloc from being paralysed by the Middle East conflict.
  • India succeeded in keeping the final language broad enough to accommodate competing interests.
  • India has maintained its own strategic autonomy.

The joint statement will be a victory for India also because it has made it clear that BRICS can oppose unilateralism and demand reform of the global order without becoming an anti-US military or political alliance. It will also be evidence that India kept BRICS functional and relatively independent from overt anti-US politics.

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