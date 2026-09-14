Who benefited most from BRICS Summit? India’s diplomatic win or China’s strategic gain?

While India staged a diplomatic coup by reaching to a joint statement at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, China set the agenda. Who benefited most? Explained here.

Who benefited most from the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi? India or China? Though India succeeded in convincing all the member states, including the warring nations on opposite sides, to reach a consensus on a joint declaration, China went home with most of the trophies. While New Delhi achieved the more immediate diplomatic and reputational payoff, Beijing got the greater long-term geopolitical advantage. From artificial intelligence (AI) to trade and services to smart manufacturing to digital infrastructure, China got its own agenda set as that of the bloc. It will widen its reach to 11 members of the group in all these sectors and get the economic advantage.

China sets BRICS agenda

To the benefit of Chinese AI infrastructure and ecosystem, President Xi Jinping proposed a BRICS AI open-source community for large-language models (LLMs), AI training and an open AI ecosystem.

All the member states agreed to set up a BRICS Special Economic Zone partnership.

Beijing will host the BRICS Forum on Trade in Services in 2027.

China will help set up a digital ecosystem cloud platform.

BRICS members agreed to cooperate on smart factories and intelligent manufacturing, a Chinese forte.

Members agreed to set up a BRICS engineer-training alliance and youth technology exchange programme.

These steps may be termed an attempt to turn “Greater BRICS” into a practical platform for Global South development, a pet subject of Beijing to counter the US.

These steps will need, and China is the only country to meet the demands in manufacturing, digital platforms, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, infrastructure and industrial supply chain sectors.

(Chinese President Xi Jinping at 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.)

Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit



China is the next BRICS president, and it will host the summit in 2027. By attending the summit personally, President Xi Jinping ensured he would get greater attention on the international stage. China will decide which new country should be admitted, and it might introduce its all-weather friend Pakistan to checkmate India. Beijing will also decide which economic and technology initiatives should be given institutional support.

As BRICS has major energy producers across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, it also has a wider network of partner countries. This will give the following major advantages to China:

The 11 member states of BRICS will give wider market access for Chinese goods, technology, finance and infrastructure services.

The BRICS presidency will give China a superior authority to speak for the Global South.

The new status will allow Beijing to build more diplomatic relationships outside the Western alliance system. This can give China a greater opportunity to counter the US.

India at BRICS

China will face hurdles in using the bloc against the US, as countries like India, the UAE, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia will not allow it to make BRICS into a major anti-US bloc. However, it can subtly use the bloc without expressing its hidden agenda.

Thank you to all BRICS leaders for making the Delhi Summit very productive and outcome oriented! pic.twitter.com/C3DMZWGgLL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2026

However, India gained from the summit in its own way. Besides getting the joint declaration approved, New Delhi achieved the following things as well:

India stopped the BRICS from becoming an anti-US bloc.

It did not allow Beijing to initiate de-dollarisation and launch a separate BRICS currency to beat the US dollar.

It did not join a China-dominated monetary project.

India reiterated its intention to maintain its own separate bilateral relations with China's arch-rival, the US, Japan and the European nations.

After the BRICS Summit, world leaders began to talk about the much-awaited reforms of institutions such as the United Nations, International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

(Narendra Modi with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at BRICS Summit in New Delhi.)

China benefited from BRICS Summit

However, independent Rajya Sabha member and reputed advocate Kapil Sibal claims that China benefited the most from the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He told news agency PTI, "For us, it was like navigating through Hormuz. China and Russia want to make it an alternative anti-Western bloc, and RIC (Russia, India, China), is now actually Russia, Iran and China.... We will not want it (to be an anti-Western bloc)." He added, "That is precisely why I noted at the outset that it's a notable achievement for our government that a joint resolution was passed without sparking any controversy. I want to say that this cannot be a non-Western alliance. China benefited the most from it."