FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi govt to launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi govt to launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore

Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | Watch

Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence

US Iran War: '7000 Foot Hike With Broken Bones' US Fighters 50 Hour Iran Survival Story

US Iran War: '7000 Foot Hike With Broken Bones' US Fighters 50 Hour Iran Survival Story

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsExplainer

EXPLAINER

Who benefited most from BRICS Summit? India’s diplomatic win or China’s strategic gain?

While India staged a diplomatic coup by reaching to a joint statement at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, China set the agenda. Who benefited most? Explained here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 07:36 PM IST

Who benefited most from BRICS Summit? India’s diplomatic win or China’s strategic gain?
Narendra Modi with other world leaders at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. (Image: @narendramodi)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Who benefited most from the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi? India or China? Though India succeeded in convincing all the member states, including the warring nations on opposite sides, to reach a consensus on a joint declaration, China went home with most of the trophies. While New Delhi achieved the more immediate diplomatic and reputational payoff, Beijing got the greater long-term geopolitical advantage. From artificial intelligence (AI) to trade and services to smart manufacturing to digital infrastructure, China got its own agenda set as that of the bloc. It will widen its reach to 11 members of the group in all these sectors and get the economic advantage. 

China sets BRICS agenda

  • To the benefit of Chinese AI infrastructure and ecosystem, President Xi Jinping proposed a  BRICS AI open-source community for large-language models (LLMs), AI training and an open AI ecosystem.
  • All the member states agreed to set up a BRICS Special Economic Zone partnership. 
  • Beijing will host the BRICS Forum on Trade in Services in 2027. 
  • China will help set up a digital ecosystem cloud platform. 
  • BRICS members agreed to cooperate on smart factories and intelligent manufacturing, a Chinese forte. 
  • Members agreed to set up a BRICS engineer-training alliance and youth technology exchange programme. 
  • These steps may be termed an attempt to turn “Greater BRICS” into a practical platform for Global South development, a pet subject of Beijing to counter the US. 
  • These steps will need, and China is the only country to meet the demands in manufacturing, digital platforms, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, infrastructure and industrial supply chain sectors.

(Chinese President Xi Jinping at 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.)

Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit 


China is the next BRICS president, and it will host the summit in 2027. By attending the summit personally, President Xi Jinping ensured he would get greater attention on the international stage. China will decide which new country should be admitted, and it might introduce its all-weather friend Pakistan to checkmate India. Beijing will also decide which economic and technology initiatives should be given institutional support. 

  • As BRICS has major energy producers across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, it also has a wider network of partner countries. This will give the following major advantages to China: 
  • The 11 member states of BRICS will give wider market access for Chinese goods, technology, finance and infrastructure services.
  • The BRICS presidency will give China a superior authority to speak for the Global South.
  • The new status will allow Beijing to build more diplomatic relationships outside the Western alliance system. This can give China a greater opportunity to counter the US. 

India at BRICS 

China will face hurdles in using the bloc against the US, as countries like India, the UAE, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia will not allow it to make BRICS into a major anti-US bloc. However, it can subtly use the bloc without expressing its hidden agenda. 

However, India gained from the summit in its own way. Besides getting the joint declaration approved, New Delhi achieved the following things as well: 

  • India stopped the BRICS from becoming an anti-US bloc.
  • It did not allow Beijing to initiate de-dollarisation and launch a separate BRICS currency to beat the US dollar. 
  • It did not join a China-dominated monetary project. 
  • India reiterated its intention to maintain its own separate bilateral relations with China's arch-rival, the US, Japan and the European nations. 
  • After the BRICS Summit, world leaders began to talk about the much-awaited reforms of institutions such as the United Nations, International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

(Narendra Modi with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at BRICS Summit in New Delhi.)

China benefited from BRICS Summit

However, independent Rajya Sabha member and reputed advocate Kapil Sibal claims that China benefited the most from the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He told news agency PTI, "For us, it was like navigating through Hormuz. China and Russia want to make it an alternative anti-Western bloc, and RIC (Russia, India, China), is now actually Russia, Iran and China.... We will not want it (to be an anti-Western bloc)." He added, "That is precisely why I noted at the outset that it's a notable achievement for our government that a joint resolution was passed without sparking any controversy. I want to say that this cannot be a non-Western alliance. China benefited the most from it." 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi govt to launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore: CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi govt to launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore
Who benefited most from BRICS Summit? India’s diplomatic win or China’s strategic gain?
India hosted BRICS, China set agenda: Who really benefited most?
Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | Watch
Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence
Gurugram biker hit case: Accused breaks silence after shocking video goes viral
Gurugram biker hit case: Accused breaks silence after shocking video goes viral
Pakistan names Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists
Pakistan names Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement