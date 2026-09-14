Who benefited most from BRICS Summit? India’s diplomatic win or China’s strategic gain?

EXPLAINER
While India staged a diplomatic coup by reaching to a joint statement at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, China set the agenda. Who benefited most? Explained here.
Who benefited most from the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi? India or China? Though India succeeded in convincing all the member states, including the warring nations on opposite sides, to reach a consensus on a joint declaration, China went home with most of the trophies. While New Delhi achieved the more immediate diplomatic and reputational payoff, Beijing got the greater long-term geopolitical advantage. From artificial intelligence (AI) to trade and services to smart manufacturing to digital infrastructure, China got its own agenda set as that of the bloc. It will widen its reach to 11 members of the group in all these sectors and get the economic advantage.
(Chinese President Xi Jinping at 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.)
China is the next BRICS president, and it will host the summit in 2027. By attending the summit personally, President Xi Jinping ensured he would get greater attention on the international stage. China will decide which new country should be admitted, and it might introduce its all-weather friend Pakistan to checkmate India. Beijing will also decide which economic and technology initiatives should be given institutional support.
China will face hurdles in using the bloc against the US, as countries like India, the UAE, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia will not allow it to make BRICS into a major anti-US bloc. However, it can subtly use the bloc without expressing its hidden agenda.
Thank you to all BRICS leaders for making the Delhi Summit very productive and outcome oriented! pic.twitter.com/C3DMZWGgLL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2026
However, India gained from the summit in its own way. Besides getting the joint declaration approved, New Delhi achieved the following things as well:
(Narendra Modi with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at BRICS Summit in New Delhi.)
However, independent Rajya Sabha member and reputed advocate Kapil Sibal claims that China benefited the most from the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He told news agency PTI, "For us, it was like navigating through Hormuz. China and Russia want to make it an alternative anti-Western bloc, and RIC (Russia, India, China), is now actually Russia, Iran and China.... We will not want it (to be an anti-Western bloc)." He added, "That is precisely why I noted at the outset that it's a notable achievement for our government that a joint resolution was passed without sparking any controversy. I want to say that this cannot be a non-Western alliance. China benefited the most from it."