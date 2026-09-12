India's balancing act, BRICS by BRICS: Fighting to keep bloc from becoming anti-US Alliance

Does India want to weaken US hegemony without weakening its partnership with the US? How is it striking a balance between the supporters and opponents of Washington? Explained here.

Has the BRICS become an anti-US platform? Have China and Russia turned the 11-member bloc into an organisation for anti-US rhetoric and to counter American hegemony? What can India do? These questions have cropped up as New Delhi finds itself at a crossroads. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over supply-chain disruptions and batted for freedom of navigation, he obliquely demanded that the Strait of Hormuz be kept open. In the same breath, he also slammed attacks on commercial vessels trying to transit the waterway and emphasised the safety and security of mariners.

BRICS Summit 2026: India strategy

PM Modi's speech at the BRICS Business Forum made it clear how India is trying to keep BRICS an independent multilateral forum with no leaning. The host country said it would allow the bloc to be used neither for Washington-bashing nor for expanding US hegemony. PM Modi indicated that being "un-American" does not mean being "anti-American". The bloc itself is at a crossroads, and all members are trying to use it for their own interests and leverage it for their own geopolitical benefit.

China: Beijing has emerged as an arch-rival to the US and wants to use BRICS to establish itself an equal partner to Washington, not as a less important player.

Beijing has emerged as an arch-rival to the US and wants to use BRICS to establish itself an equal partner to Washington, not as a less important player. Russia: Moscow wants to use the bloc to challenge the US-led security and financial systems.

Moscow wants to use the bloc to challenge the US-led security and financial systems. Iran: Tehran wants the bloc to oppose the sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union.

Tehran wants the bloc to oppose the sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union. Brazil: It has always been against the so-called US imperialism and wants to oppose it, particularly its expanding footprint in Latin America.

It has always been against the so-called US imperialism and wants to oppose it, particularly its expanding footprint in Latin America. South Africa: Pretoria opposes US dominance, and it is upset with the US increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean and the Cape of Good Hope and the Horn of Africa.

Pretoria opposes US dominance, and it is upset with the US increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean and the Cape of Good Hope and the Horn of Africa. India: New Delhi wants to keep its autonomy and greater importance in world politics intact without entering into an anti-US alliance.

India has been trying to strike a balance between the pro-US and anti-American elements in the bloc. It has maintained a balance between the two opposing forces, and this explains the dichotomy in its foreign policy. It has one foot in the US camp and the other in the camp that opposes it.

India's western-oriented partnership :

India is one of the founding members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad, which has the basic objective of containing China.

New Delhi is with the US in the Indo-Pacific region to counterbalance Beijing.

India is increasing its defence and economic cooperation with the US and the EU.

It has entered into a semiconductor partnership with the US and Japan.

New Delhi has also forged an alliance with Australia for cooperation in the nuclear field.

Non-Western Partnership:

BRICS

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Strategic partnership with Russia

Global South Initiative.

BRICS vs US?

India has made it abundantly clear that it would resist attempts to make the BRICS an anti-US bloc.

It has an axe to grind in saving US interests in the BRICS for the following reasons:

The US is its biggest trade partner, with bilateral trade reaching to $246.1 billion and a trade surplus of $58 billion during 2025-26.

India has forged critical defence cooperation with the US, which accounts for about 10% of total defence purchases during 2025-26.

India has a large diaspora of about 5 million people in the US.

India eyes US investment and technology transfer.

India has entered into cooperation with the US in intelligence sharing and space.

India's role in safeguarding US interests in the BRICS can be understood by the fact that it has successfully stalled attempts to form a bloc currency and de-dollarisation of international trade. New Delhi has the following interests:

BRICS anti-US bloc?

India does not want a separate BRICS currency.

However, it wants more rupee-based trade

India also wants trade settlements in local currency instead of the dollar.

New Delhi does not want the collapse of the dollar-based financial system.

But it wants better cross-border payment systems.

It wants reduced impact of dollar fluctuation.

However, India does not want a confrontation with the US Treasury system.

In a nutshell, India's BRICS policy can be summed up as wanting a multipolar world, but not a world divided into anti-Western and pro-Western camps. It wants its own strong position, weakening the US; it wants a reduced US hegemony without confronting it. Besides, India's main concern is not the US, but its arch-rival China.