'Board of Peace' Explained: Why inclusion of Muslim nations raises questions over global geopolitics

Trump unveils a ‘Board of Peace’ with eight Muslim nations to oversee Gaza and global conflicts. Can it work amid rival interests and UN concerns?

US President Donald Trump has put eight Muslim countries on his Board of Peace. The invitation-only, exclusive club of these countries is aimed at resolving the conflicts of the world. It goes much beyond the present mandate of implementing the 20-point Gaza Peace Plan. From Pakistan to Indonesia and Saudi Arabia to Turkey, many of the member states have their own agenda and area of interest, which may be contradictory to their rival in the group. The moot question is: will they rise above their own interest and compromise on them to serve the general cause of the world as the UN Security Council is doing? How may they impact the geopolitics of the world, particularly the Middle East?

Muslim countries in Board of Peace

A group within the group seems to emerge at the very outset of the Board of Peace. The Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Republic of Turkey, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement, welcoming the invitation extended to their leaders by Donald Trump, to join the Board of Peace.

(Donald Trump announces the Board of Peace at World Economic Forum in Davos.)

Within a few hours of the statement, the US president formally unveiled the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum at Davos. He declared that the Palestinian extremist group Hamas must disarm, or it will do the same to "end them". The board is expected to oversee the demilitarisation and rebuilding of the Gaza Strip. Will the Muslim countries participate in this exercise? To begin with, much before joining the Board of Peace, Islamabad has said in the most unequivocal terms that it would not send its troops to disarm the Palestinian group.

Pakistan in Board of Peace

After Donald Trump included Pakistan in the International Stabilization Force (ISF), Islamabad clarified that its troops would implement the humanitarian aspects of the peace plan, but they would not disarm Hamas. Palestine is a sensitive issue not only for Pakistan, but also for other Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Indonesia. They are most unlikely to disarm the Palestinian group. The UAE signed the Abraham Accords with Israel in the first term of Trump's presidency. While it recognized the Jewish state, Tel Aviv assured it of friendly relations. However, it is not clear if Abu Dhabi would agree to disarm Hamas.

The possibility of forming a group within a group is also evident by the joint statement of the Muslim countries saying, "Each country will sign the joining documents according to their respective relevant legal and other necessary procedures, including the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates, which have already announced to join." It is clear that each of the countries, including Pakistan, will sign keeping in mind its own legal framework.

Will India join Board of Peace?

Donald Trump has also invited PM Narendra Modi to join the Board of Peace. India has not yet decided. However, it is a matter of concern for India that the Board of Peace may sideline the Security Council, which has the mandate of taking steps to ensure world peace. India, an ardent supporter of the UN system and an advocate of multilateralism, cannot be a part of the body designed to sideline it. India has also demanded reforms at the UN and has emerged as a frontrunner for the seat of a permanent member whenever the UNSC is expanded to accommodate new members to make it more representative.

India has other concerns also. Though the MEA has yet to comment on it, New Delhi can not ignore the fact that the 'Board of Peace' includes Islamabad and its ally, Turkey. After flagging Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorist attacks, including the horrific April 22 attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, India will find it difficult to share an international platform with it. Israel has already questioned the inclusion of Islamabad in the group.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has rejected any proposal to include the Pakistani military in any boots-on-the-ground plan for Gaza. He told the media that Tel Aviv is not comfortable with Pakistan's participation due to concern over growing links between Hamas and terror groups operating from Pakistani soil, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Echoing his sentiments, Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said that the presence of Pakistan Army troops in any transition force or reconstruction mission is 'unacceptable' to the Jewish state.

China has already rejected the idea and refused to join the Board of Peace. Russia is most likely to join Beijing. Similarly, France has publicly denied joining the group and was mocked by Trump at the WEF in Davos. The UK, too, has reservations. The very idea of the Board of Peace seems to be a nonstarter.