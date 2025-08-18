BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

How the vice president of India is elected? Who can contest the election and who can vote for it? With this, there is also a very interesting question: What is the system of proportional representation?

With the BJP-led ruling coalition of the NDA announcing Maharashtra Governor CP Radakrishnan as its candidate for the election of the next vice president, the ball has been set rolling. With this, it is natural to ask how the vice president of India is elected. Who can contest the election, and who can vote for it? With this, there is also a very interesting question: What is the system of proportional representation?

Who conducts election of Vice President?

According to the official website of the Election Commission of India, the authority to conduct elections to the Office of Vice-President is vested in the Election Commission of India, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India. Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India says in clear terms that the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation using a single transferable vote. The electoral college for the vice president consists of the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, elected as well as nominated.

Who can contest for Vice President's office?

A candidate to contest for vice president should be a citizen of India.

2. He must be 35 years of age.

3. He must be eligible to be a member of the Rajya Sabha.

4. The candidate must not hold any office of profit under the Government of India or the government of any state or under any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said governments.

At least 20 electors must propose and another 20 must second the nomination paper of a candidate.

Why is EVM not used?

The ballot papers are printed in pink colour, in Hindi and English. It contains two rows—one containing the names of the candidates and the other the preferences. No EVM is used in the election of the vice president and the president of India. As an elector has to mark their preference for candidates under the system of proportional representation by the single transferable vote, ballot papers are used instead of the EVM. The Anti-Defection Law is not applicable in the election of the vice president, and a party whip can not be issued so that the electors can use their own choices and preferences.