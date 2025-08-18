'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Anil Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on equation with Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2 fallout, reveals MAJOR DETAILS on Gadar 3: 'Sakeena and Tara...'

Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Ganpati sthapana

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin

Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living: 'Wanted to understand...'

Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson files FIR against Vivek Agnihotri, accuses him of twisting his identity in The Bengal Files: 'He was called Kasai…'

NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS likely to announce result by THIS date at natboard.edu.in; check result date and category-wise qualifying percentiles

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

How is Vice President elected? Who can contest? Proportional Representation?

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Viral: German Shepherd jumping from balcony to protect kids from a stray dog

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

How the vice president of India is elected? Who can contest the election and who can vote for it? With this, there is also a very interesting question: What is the system of proportional representation?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 04:05 PM IST

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here
Election of Vice President of India (Representative Image)

TRENDING NOW

With the BJP-led ruling coalition of the NDA announcing Maharashtra Governor CP Radakrishnan as its candidate for the election of the next vice president, the ball has been set rolling. With this, it is natural to ask how the vice president of India is elected. Who can contest the election, and who can vote for it? With this, there is also a very interesting question: What is the system of proportional representation?

Who conducts election of Vice President?

According to the official website of the Election Commission of India, the authority to conduct elections to the Office of Vice-President is vested in the Election Commission of India, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India. Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India says in clear terms that the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation using a single transferable vote. The electoral college for the vice president consists of the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, elected as well as nominated.

 

(CP Radakrishnan with PM Narendra Modi)

Who can contest for Vice President's office?

A candidate to contest for vice president should be a citizen of India.

2. He must be 35 years of age.
3. He must be eligible to be a member of the Rajya Sabha.
4. The candidate must not hold any office of profit under the Government of India or the government of any state or under any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said governments.
At least 20 electors must propose and another 20 must second the nomination paper of a candidate.

Why is EVM not used?

The ballot papers are printed in pink colour, in Hindi and English. It contains two rows—one containing the names of the candidates and the other the preferences. No EVM is used in the election of the vice president and the president of India. As an elector has to mark their preference for candidates under the system of proportional representation by the single transferable vote, ballot papers are used instead of the EVM. The Anti-Defection Law is not applicable in the election of the vice president, and a party whip can not be issued so that the electors can use their own choices and preferences. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar’s age gap with fianceé Saaniya Chandhok is making news for this reason, find out
Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar’s age gap with fianceé
US First Lady Melania Trump pens 'peace letter' to Russian President Putin, writes, 'as i am sure you agree...'
US First Lady Melania Trump pens 'peace letter' to Russian President Putin....
Billionaire Harsh Goenka takes cheeky jibe at Trump as he eats his toast, netizens say, '25 percent tariff aur badha dega...'
Harsh Goenka takes cheeky jibe at Trump as he eats his toast, netizens say...
Kareena Kapoor’s trainer Rujuta Diwekar shares: How much chai is healthy?
Kareena Kapoor’s trainer Rujuta Diwekar shares: How much chai is healthy?
Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova tragically dies in fatal car accident
Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova dies in car accident
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE