80% of Indians eat non-veg food; some BJP MPs eat beef, yet govt serves only veg dishes to world leaders at BRICS dinner

While more than 80% of Indians eat non-veg dishes and many of the BJP MPs eat beef, the Narendra Modi government served only vegetarian food to the world leaders at the BRICS dinner.

Amid escalating controversy over serving only vegetarian dishes at the BRICS gala dinner on the first day of the Delhi Summit, an old issue of BJP leaders eating beef has returned. The Union government's intention to promote vegetarianism, ignoring the dietary preferences of the world leaders, has come to the forefront amid the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) report that more than 80% of Indians consume non-vegetarian food.

BRICS Dinner

The recent row began after the Congress hit hard the Narendra Modi government for serving only vegetarian dishes at the BRICS dinner while more than 80% of people prefer non-veg delicacies. The ruling party hit back by saying that "the Naraz Foofas could find to criticise about India hosting BRICS was the dinner menu".

WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "We are eating meat, fish and rice. BJP has its government in 16 states, NDA has its government in 20 states, and there is no restriction anywhere on anyone's speech, food, or worship... But Mamata Banerjee has no… pic.twitter.com/osZNgKOZyN — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

Political analysts believe that the Narendra Modi government has sent a strong political statement for domestic politics by serving only vegetarian foods at an international event to those who prefer non-vegetarian delicacies. PM Modi himself is a strict vegetarian, and his government has apparently placed itself as a vanguard of an assertive Hindutva that promotes vegetarianism. However, its own cabinet minister Kiren Rijiju contradicted the government's stance in 2015 by declaring that he eats beef.

BJP minister Kiren Rijiju eats beef

Attending a programme at Aizawl in Mizoram on May 27, 2015, Rijiju said, "I eat beef, I’m from Arunachal Pradesh, can somebody stop me? So let us not be touchy about somebody’s practices." He was responding to his colleague at the time, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who said that those who eat beef should go to Pakistan. Similarly, BJP leader Bernard Marak said in 2017 in a social media post, "In Meghalaya, most BJP leaders eat beef. The question of banning beef does not arise in a state like Meghalaya. BJP leaders in Meghalaya are well aware of the historical background and the Constitutional provisions over hill areas."

Ours is smoked, boiled, steamed, fermented. Local greens.



Naga food was a nutrition plan long before anybody wrote one down.



Eat well this week. pic.twitter.com/nAFSYiLgoX — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) September 2, 2026

BJP MP Anurag Thakur publicly ate "maach bhaat" or fish and rice on the last day of the election campaign for the West Bengal Assembly polls. When the TMC raised this issue, BJP leader and Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along slammed Mamata Banerjee. The former chief minister alleged that the BJP is anti-fish and meat.

NFHS 5: Non-vegetarian India

On the other hand, National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) has found that more than 83% of people consume fish, chicken, or meat at least occasionally. It debunks the false propaganda that India is predominantly vegetarian.

According to the survey:

About 83.4% of men and 70.6% of women eat non-vegetarian food daily, weekly, or at least occasionally.

Most people do not eat non-vegetarian food daily; they consume plant-based staple foods daily.

There is a gender divide on this issue also; men eat non-veg food more frequently than women.

Coastal states like West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have a consumption rate of about 97%.

Jainism sticks to strict vegetarianism. However, the NHFS-5 found that 14.7% \of Jain men and 4.3% of Jain women eat fish, chicken, and meat.

Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh are the states with a higher percentage of people sticking to vegetarianism.

However, the BJP and other players of Hindutva create hype around vegetarianism and create a narrative that India and Hinduism stick to vegetarianism and people should not eat non-vegetarian food. In a recent development, Dhirendra Shashtri of Bageshwar Dham asked the people of West Bengal not to eat or sell non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. He went to extent of calling them "pakhandi," or hypocrites who eat fish or other non-veg dishes, calling these delicacies dirty food or "ganda khana." There was a massive reaction to his remark. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari first defended him, but later ate fish at the iconic Kalighat temple in Kolkata.