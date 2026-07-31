Will 850-member Lok Sabha weaken Indian democracy? How BJP's Delimitation Bill could change Parliament forever

Does more seats mean less voice for members? Will BJP's Delimitation Bill 2026 weaken Indian democracy and change the Indian Parliament forever? Explained here.

Will an 850-member Parliament threaten Indian democracy? Will it reduce the space for individual members, particularly from those of small parties and first-time MPs? Will the space for debate and discussion shrink? Will healthy parliamentary traditions be compromised, further paving the way for majoritarianism? These questions cropped up after the ruling BJP announced its intention of reintroducing the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the accompanying Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats. Though the Narendra Modi-led NDA government introduced the legislation on April 17, 2026, it failed to cobble up the required two-thirds majority of the House.

Delimitation Bill 2026

Article 81 of the Indian Constitution has provisions for an increase in seats in the Lok Sabha with the rise in population to keep the representation intact. However, the process of delimitation has been kept on hold since the 1970s to avoid penalising states that successfully controlled population growth. It was extended by later constitutional amendments. Experts, analysts and many MPs, particularly those from the southern states, have pointed out that a fresh delimitation, based on newer population data, could alter the relative political weight of different states. It will adversely impact the federal character of the Constitution as well. The upper limit of the seats in the Lok Sabha has been put at 850; however, the operational limit will be 816. The proposed amendments will not come into effect before the General Election 2029.

How will the space for individual members shrink if the strength of the Lok Sabha is increased to 816? There is no average time fixed for individual members; the party chief whip decides who speaks on which subject and the Speaker of the House allots time, depending on the total time allotted for each debate. There are three sessions of the Parliament in a year: Budget, Monsoon and Winter. The annual sitting days have been reduced to 55 from 120 in earlier decades.

Lok Sabha expansion: 816 seats

On average, a bill is debated for about 3.6 hours in the Lok Sabha; this time is divided between the treasury benches and the opposition. Each member gets an average of about 8-10 minutes to speak. Most of the back-benchers, first-time MPs and those from the smaller and regional parties get sidelined; some of them do not get an opportunity to speak on important issues or bills. The situation will deteriorate if the number of members in the House is increased from 543 to 816.

Strongly criticising the Delimitation Bill 2026 and linking it to the Women's Reservation Bill, noted writer and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that it will cause "political demonetisation" and penalise southern and well-governed states, while "disproportionately rewarding the northern Hindi heartland for its failures". He also said that it will "mark a disastrous watershed in India’s institutional architecture."

Lok Sabha debate time

In an Op-Ed article published in the Indian Express, the author of 'The Age of Darkness' writes, "The proposal to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 would create a House that is not a forum for governance, but an echo-chamber for the government." He adds, "As we contemplate the future of our democracy, we must realise that true representation lies in the quality of debate, the rigour of legislative committee scrutiny and the empowerment of the local level of government- not in creating an unwieldy mega chamber that replaces democratic discourse with empty theatre."

The Chinese Parliament, or the National People's Congress, with a total strength of 3,000, is a classic example. The current 14th National People's Congress has 2,977 deputies for a five-year term. However, the full congress meets only once a year, for about two weeks. Its power is delegated to the 171-member Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. All the decisions are taken by the Chinese Communist Party, and the National People's Congress has no role in the day-to- day affairs of the legislature or policies.

Does the BJP want to convert the Lok Sabha into a National People's Congress?