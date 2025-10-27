FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Bihar Election 2025:Key constituency: Can RJD candidate defeat Lalu Yadav's son from Mahua?

After expulsion from RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav launches Janshakti Janata Dal and contests from Mahua, challenging his own man.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 01:27 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025:Key constituency: Can RJD candidate defeat Lalu Yadav's son from Mahua?
Janshakti Janata Dal Leader Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Mahua. (File Image)
You may call it a revolt in the family or a rebellion against the most iconic Bihar satrap. After being expelled from the RJD for his alleged anti-party activities, Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, launched Janshakti Janata Dal. The 'Lalu's lal' as he is called, Tej Pratap, announced to contest from Mahua, the constituency he won in 2015 with a margin of 66,927 votes. But things are different this time. The RJD has renominated the sitting MLA, Mukesh Kumar Raushan, who won the constituency with 62,747 votes with a margin of 62,747 votes. 

Tej Pratap Yadav contests from Mahua

So, Lalu Prasad Yadav's son faces challenges from his own man, Mukesh Kumar Raushan, from his own pocket borough. Nothing can be more ironic. However, this is politics, the game of uncertainties, where the most unexpected results may emerge from the most unexpected quarters at the most unexpected time. Who could have said a few weeks ago that Tejaswi Yadav would field a sitting MLA against his elder brother, from a seat earlier won easily by the Yadav chieftain's sibling? 

Tej Pratap Yadav first won from Mahua in 2015, before moving to Hasanpur in 2020. This constituency has always had a strong Yadav vote base, with a significant share of Scheduled Caste and Muslim voters, making it an ideal seat for the Yadav clan and the RJD that has always banked on the M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) combination. A key seat in Bihar’s political landscape, it has been a bastion of the charismatic leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lok Janshakti Party's candidate Sanjay Singh may make the situation more difficult for Tej Pratap. As Mahua witnesses three strong contenders from three important parties, a high-profile and closely watched battle is certain to happen, whatever the result may be. 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Located in the Rosera subdivision of Samastipur district, Hasanpur,  once represented by former RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, has become a key area of interest for both the JD(U) and the RJD in the Bihar Assembly Elections, 2025. Tej Pratap Yadav won this seat in 2020 with a margin of 80,991 votes and defeated JD(U)’s Raj Kumar Ray, who could gather only 59,852 votes. However, Ray turned the tables in 2015 and won it with 63,094 votes. Since Lalu's son will not be contesting this constituency this time, it will be interesting to see if people of Hasanpur go back to Ray as their leader in the upcoming Bihar Elections 2025.

