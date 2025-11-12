FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

Bihar Election 2025: Will Jan Suraaj Party harm BJP or RJD? Will it revolutionise Bihar politics or fade after debut?

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party contests all 243 Bihar seats, pledging to end caste politics—but exit polls predict a tough debut in 2025.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 04:32 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Will Jan Suraaj Party harm BJP or RJD? Will it revolutionise Bihar politics or fade after debut?
Prashant Kishor, Leader, Jan Suraaj Party. (File Image)
The man behind the electoral success of politicians from Narendra Modi to Mamata Banerjee, from MK Stalin to Jagan Reddy, and many others has taken a ride on the juggernaut. After spending more than two years doing the spade work, Prashant Kishor set up the Jan Suraaj Party, took out a march across the state, and took the plunge. Initially accused of trying to help the BJP, PK, as he is called, fielded candidates on all 243 seats. He opened the electoral battle for the masses by declaring that anyone can submit their claim for the candidature by depositing Rs 21,000. 

Prashant Kishor Bihar strategy

The man who had earlier chalked out the strategy, keeping in mind the caste equation ubiquitous in Bihar, declared that he would take the state out of caste politics. He fielded teachers, intellectuals, civil servants and people from almost all walks of life and gave opportunities to many non-political persons as well. However, analysts believe, the main reason for this magnanimity is that the Jan Suraaj Party has no wide cadre base, no required funds to fight elections in all seats and no ideological hook that may make it different. 

Bihar Election 2025

Prashant Kishor announced that he would distribute tickets ensuring representation based on demographic realities. In the first list of 51 candidates, the JSP included lawyers, doctors, mathematicians, Bhojpuri singers, and transgender individuals. However, the party did not stick to the policy of proportional representation and focused on winnability. The JSP allotted the maximum 17 tickets to candidates from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), followed by 11 tickets to Other Backward Classes (OBC). 

So, out of 51 seats, 28 have thus been given to EBC and OBC candidates combined. According to the Caste Survey 2023, Bihar’s population comprises 36% EBC and 27% OBC, accounting for roughly 63%. However, this many seats were not given to these communities. The second list of 65 candidates includes 19 from reserved constituencies – 18 Scheduled Caste (SC) seats and one Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Will Jan Suraaj Party harm BJP?

When PK launched the Jan Suraaj Party, it was alleged that he would help the BJP. However, after he allotted more tickets to the forward castes, it became apparent that he might end up harming the saffron party instead. He said, "Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is an expert in changing names... his name was Rakesh Kumar, which he changed to Samrat Choudhary. But this is not the complete truth. His original name was Samrat Kumar Maurya. He was accused of murder." He also alleged that Chaudhary was involved in corruption and he bought a property worth Rs 200 crore. The way Prashant Kishor targeted  Chaudhary, the BJP stalwarts were angry.

According to exit polls, the JSP would not be able to win more than five seats in the Bihar Election 2025. While the People's Pulse has predicted 0-5 seats for Jan Suraaj Party, the People's Insight has given it 0-2 seats. The Matrize has predicted 0-2 seats for the party, the JVC a maximum of one seat, and Dainik Bhaskar a maximum of three seats.

