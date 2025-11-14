Bihar Election 2025: Why can no one stop Nitish Kumar? What makes him invincible force?

Once mocked as ‘Paltu Ram’, Nitish Kumar has emerged as an unstoppable force in Bihar, with JD(U) outperforming the BJP and RJD. A deep dive into how he rebuilt his political capital and rewrote Bihar’s power equations.

Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar, who was ridiculed as "Paltu Ram" by former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and RJD chief Tejaswi Yadav, has become an indispensable political force in the state. By the time this news is being written, his party, JD(U), is leading in 80 seats, much more than expected. No one could have imagined that the party that could win only 43 seats in the 2020 Bihar Election might win so many seats. Even coalition partner BJP was reluctant to declare him the chief minister's face and kept the people guessing on this issue till the last days. He is poised to become Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time.

What makes Nitish Kumar invincible in Bihar politics?

What makes Nitish Kumar such a force in Bihar that neither friends nor foes can ignore him? What makes him indispensable and someone no one can beat? Campaigning for Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary in Tarapur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said last week that Narendra Modi would make him a "bada aadami" if he wins the assembly polls, indicating that he would make him the chief minister of the state. The BJP did not want to make Nitish Kumar the chief minister next time.

All equations went wrong, all dreams got shattered, and all plans have failed. No one can stop Nitish Kumar now, neither friends like Modi and Shah nor foes like Lalu and Tejaswi. Not only this, but with about 80 seats in the kitty, Nitish Kumar cannot be bullied this time, unlike in 2020, when the saffron party had imposed two deputy chief ministers—Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. Nitish ate the humble pie and accepted the dictates of the saffron party, as he had only 43 seats while the BJP had 74.

'Sushasan Babu' wins Bihar

Analysts believe there are three most important reasons. The long-standing political capital earned by Nitish Kumar by serving as chief minister since November 2005 has catapulted him to dizzying heights. The way he controlled the law and order situation and developed infrastructure and supplied electricity round the clock, even to remote corners of the state, cemented his position. People are so much enamoured that they do not even question his inability to create more jobs.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana proved to be a game-changer. It gave Rs 10,000 to each woman in Bihar to start a new venture that could earn her money. Though Tejaswi tried to counter it with his Maa Bahin Maan Yojana, people reposed faith in the chief minister, who transferred the money before the polls.

Caste equation or social engineering?

The caste equation, or the social engineering woven by the NDA, also changed the political dynamics. With bringing Upendra Kushwaha's RLM into the NDA fold, the equation begun with Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM was completed. Though these parties brought small shifts, they filled the gap and made the NDA an unstoppable juggernaut.

Nitish Kumar is now a changed man. He can not be browbeaten now by the BJP; his JD(U) may have more seats than the saffron party, the masses have put a stamp on his model of governance, and he has left behind Lalu Yadav in winning over the OBC and the EBC. He is an invincible Bihari now.