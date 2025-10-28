Bihar Election 2025: Where is Rahul Gandhi? Why is he missing from battlefield as BJP launches full-throttle campaign?

As BJP’s top brass storms Bihar, Rahul Gandhi’s long absence sparks speculation over Congress strategy and Mahagathbandhan unity for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

While the BJP carried out a political blitzkrieg ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah addressing election rallies across the state, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is conspicuous in his long-time absence. He launched Voter Adhikar Yatra from Sasaram under the scorching sun and unforgiving heat of August 17. He hit the trail and continued to inspire the people and question the Union government, the ruling coalition, as well as the Election Commission for 16 days, traversed 1,300km and covered 110 assembly constituencies spread across 25 districts of the poll-bound state and concluded his programme in Patna on September 1.

Rahul Gandhi Yatra

Rahul Gandhi went on a four-state tour of Latin America, where he claimed that "the democracy in India is under attack from all sides". He came under attack after he lamented at the University of Chile that "free thinking in India was under tremendous attack". He visited singer Zubin Garg's village on October 17 to pay tribute to him. Rahul Gandhi was last seen in a sweet shop in Gurugram near Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi's absence from the battleground after calling the poll bugle has created controversy. Analysts say all is not well in the opposition alliance of the Mahagathbandhan. However, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the Congress would begin the 'full throttle campaign' after the Chhath Puja festival. He also declared that Rahul Gandhi will hit the poll trail in Bihar on October 29 and 30, before holding a joint rally with RJD's Tejaswi Yadav in Muzzaffarpur. Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will also campaign in Bihar.

Congress campaign Bihar

The Congress has witnessed dissent and open rebellion with disgruntled party members and local- level leaders openly protesting against the party leadership's decisions on ticket distribution. They raised the slogan, 'Ticket chor, gaddi chhor', an echo of Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote chor, gaddi chhor'. Senior party leaders like Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel rushed to douse the fire. Rahul Gandhi remained absent and away from this hullabaloo.

On the other hand, the BJP has left no stone unturned to reach out to as many voters as possible. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led from the front and addressed election rallies at Begusarai and Samastipur, Home Minister Amit Shah attended election meetings at Siwan and Buxar. BJP President addressed a rally at Vaishali.

As the Chhath festival has come to an end, Rahul Gandhi is most likely to hit the trail. However, analysts believe, it is too late and the damage has already been done.