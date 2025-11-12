Bihar Election 2025: What are exit polls? Can we trust them? Why do they often go wrong?

Exit polls predicting a Nitish Kumar-led NDA win in Bihar 2025 face skepticism. How do exit polls work—and why do they often fail to reflect reality?

All exit polls have predicted a comfortable majority for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA in the Bihar Election 2025. However, most of the journalists, reporters and analysts working on ground zero have disagreed. It also rekindles the exit poll results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when the ruling combination was shown getting more than 400 seats in the 543-member house. The exit polls failed; their predictions did not match the actual results. People also recall that the exit polls during the US Presidential Election 2024 predicted Democrat candidate Kamala Harris to win. Republican candidate Donald Trump proved them wrong. After the Bihar Assembly Election, the credibility of the exit polls is once again under question.

What are exit polls?

What are exit polls? When and how were they started? How are they conducted, and how and why do they fail? An exit poll is a poll conducted by talking to voters when they come out of the polling booth. Pollsters, usually deployed by media houses, private companies, or other agencies, conduct the exit polls with the belief that the votes tell the truth. The polls are just sample surveys that give an idea of what the voters think and how the result may take shape.

How are exit polls held?

The pollsters return to each constituency each election and compare the results with those of the previous elections held. They calculate the difference and get what they call 'swing.' These swings are used in other similar constituencies, and they get an idea of the change in the voting pattern and estimate the possible result. They also include a margin of error and predict the results keeping it in mind.

Why do exit polls fail?

However, it is not as simple as it appears. Each polling booth may have voters from different economic, social, and religious backgrounds and of different age groups with different aspirations and needs. This distribution is not even at one polling booth; voters coming to the polling booth at one particular time may vote differently from those coming at a different time. Secondly, the voters may not tell the truth to the pollsters. They may hide it apprehending being identified and retaliated against and punished for voting for a particular party or a candidate. The voters belonging to marginalized communities and poor people are vulnerable and they may hide the truth from the pollsters. It also happens in places with higher political awareness, like Bihar, West Bengal and Kerala.

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls

In a country like India, one of the biggest challenges is the cost of the exit polls. The companies supplying ground workers deployed at the polling booths may charge from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per person. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 45,399 polling stations were made for 122 constituencies in the second phase of the Bihar Election. About 90,000 polling booths were created for the Bihar Elections. If even 20% of polling booths are chosen for gathering samples, the amount to be paid will be tens of lakhs of rupees. There are other expenses as well, like paying experts, psephologists, poll observers and political pundits. How do smaller, lesser-known agencies bear this cost? What if the predictions are proved wrong?

When was first exit poll conducted?

Dutch sociologist and former politician Marcel van Dam is believed to be the first person to conduct an exit poll. He carried out an exit poll during the Dutch legislative elections on February 15, 1967. Warren Mitofsky was the first American pollster to conduct an exit poll. He did an exit poll for CBS in November 1967, when a gubernatorial election was held in Kentucky. However, some pollsters claim that the first exit poll was held in 1940 in Denver, Colorado.

Exit polls in US

The National Election Pool (NEP), a pollsters' body constituted of members from media houses like ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC, conducts exit polls in the US. The Egyptian Center for Public Opinion Research conducts exit polls in Egypt. Kantar Public conducts exit polls for KBS, SBS, and MBC in South Korea. The exit polls are banned in Singapore due to privacy issues.