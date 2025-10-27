Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' obsession- Will old NDA narrative work with young voters?

PM Modi mentioned ‘jungle raj’ 17 times in Samastipur, but young voters who never saw that era may not be swayed by the old Bihar narrative.

Though the so-called 'jungle raj' may never return to Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so obsessed with the term that he used it 17 times in his 45-minute speech in Samastipur district. Trying to set the agenda, he said, "I would tell all the youngsters in Bihar to gather all the young people at every booth and have the elderly people in that area come and tell everyone about the old stories from the jungle raj". 'Jungle raj'—a political term coined by the detractors and the political opponents of the RJD—is an apparent reference to the time when Bihar was under the rule of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav. It refers to the period from 1995 to 2005.

Jungle raj in Bihar?

There is no so-called 'jungle raj' in Bihar for 20 years; rather, it is under the 'good governance' of 'sushasan babu' Nitish Kumar. Yet, the JD(U) and the BJP try to make it a poll issue in every election with the intention of scaring the people of Bihar. It has successfully established this false narrative many times in the past. When PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar talk about so-called 'jungle raj', they try to frighten the voters. The election campaign for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is not an exception.

Kidnapping and extortion were allegedly rampant during RJD's rule from 1995 to 2005.

Bihar youth voters 2025

However, there is a difference that most politicians find it suitable to ignore. Bihar has a population of 1.6 crore people who are in the age bracket of 18 years to 29 years. These are the people who were born after this period; they do not know much about the so-called 'jungle raj.' Those born after the year 2005 are now 20 years old, they are the first-time voters, and they have not seen that period.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025

How can the ghost of the so-called 'jungle raj', even if invoked now, scare them? PM Modi declared that Bihar will not forget the jungle raj for 100 years. But he forgets that a sizeable population does not remember it as it has not witnessed those days. He advised the BJP workers in Bihar to urge the elderly voters of the state to pass down the memories of that time to the younger generations. However, analysts believe that if the BJP and the prime minister keep on harping on the same, it would send the message that they have nothing new to offer. Instead of claiming their achievements, they are dependent on the failures of their opponents.

(Lalu Yadav emerged as the messiah of the poor and downtrodden; soon he lost control over governance.)

RJD vs BJP Bihar

Instead of being embarrassed and going on the back foot, the main opposition party has charged back at the BJP. Tejaswi Yadav hit back, "When scams are happening and no action is being taken, that is jungle raj. There is not a single day in Bihar where there are no shootings, murders, lootings, rapes, or kidnappings." He added, "Uttar Pradesh has the highest crime rate in the entire country, and Bihar is second. The top BJP-ruled state in the entire country has the highest crime rate."

So, will the ruling alliance be able to create the narrative of the 'jungle raj' in the Bihar Election 2025 also?