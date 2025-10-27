Bihar Election 2025: Muslims hold sway in 53 seats, parties undervalue their strength, how may they assert themselves?

Muslims form 18% of Bihar’s population and influence 53 seats, yet major parties have underrepresented them in the 2025 Bihar Election 2025.

Muslims constitute 18% of the total population in Bihar. Though no political party has fielded Muslim candidates in proportion to their population, they are most likely to play decisive roles in as many as 53 seats, whereas the election will be held for 243 seats. Spread over seven districts—Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, and East Champaran—the minority community can play crucial roles in deciding the majority of the house and the people's mandate.

According to the 2011 Census, Kishanganj has the highest Muslim concentration in Bihar, with 68% of the population. They will elect four members to the Bihar assembly. Katihar comes second on the list with a 62% Muslim population. These Muslim voters will elect seven members. The district of Araria has 41% Muslims who will elect six MLAs in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, 2025. Purnea has a 37% Muslim population and seven constituencies. Darbhanga has 10 assembly seats, and 23% of its population is made up of Muslims. East Champaran and Sitamarhi have 22% and 21% Muslim populations with 12 and seven seats, respectively.

However, the political parties have not allotted the number of seats proportional to their population. In the 2020 Bihar Elections, the ruling JD(U) fielded 11 Muslim candidates, but no one could win, while the BJP did not think it fit to give an election ticket to any of its Muslim leaders. The main opposition party RJD fielded 17 candidates, eight of whom won the polls. The Congress gave poll tickets to ten Muslims; four of them emerged victorious. The CPIM(L) and the BSP fielded one Muslim candidate each; they won the polls. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM nominated 16 candidates, five of whom won the elections. However, four out of five defected to the RJD.

What may happen in the Bihar Election 2025? The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls on November 6 and 14. According to the Census 2011, the Muslim population in Bihar was 17,557,809, which accounted for approximately 16.87% of the state's total population.

The BJP is well known for its approach towards minorities, particularly the Muslims, with no member from this community either in Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, but JD(U) has shocked the political analysts. Though Nitish Kumar has lost much of his support in the community by hobnobbing with the saffron party, it was expected that the party would allocate a sizeable number of seats to the minority community. It has disappointed its supporters.

The Tejaswi Yadav-led RJD is known for its continuous fight against the communal forces and its proximity to the Muslim community, which has supported it in almost all elections. However, the party, once known for the M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) combination, has not allocated enough seats to the Muslims. It is contesting 143 seats and it has allocated 53 seats, more than one-third to one community, Yadav. According to the Bihar Caste Survey, 2022, the Yadav population in the state is approximately 14.26% of the total population, or 18.65 million people. In spite of having a population share of less than 15%, the Yadav community has about 40% of the RJD tickets.