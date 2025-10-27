FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released at upsssc.gov.in, examinations to begin from..., check exam dates here

Big update on CJI BR Gavai shoe hurling case: SC declines to initiate criminal contempt against...

UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi - Complete list here

Jannat girl Sonal Chauhan to make BIG comeback, will be seen in Mirzapur The Film, actress shares FIRST reaction: 'Incredible and game-changing'

Big relief for Vodafone Idea: SC allows Centre to reconsider telecom operator's AGR dues issue

Ranbir Kapoor relies on THIS comfort dish to beat winter chills, his personal chef reveals secret recipe

Women at the Helm: Prikansha Luthra and India’s Evolving Defence Landscape

Bihar Election 2025: Muslims hold sway in 53 seats, parties undervalue their strength, how may they assert themselves?

What is ‘Green Cess’? This state govt to charge extra fee on vehicles from other states; How it works, what it means

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij to end their 14-year-old marriage? Divorce papers were finalised in.., custody of kids will..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released at upsssc.gov.in, examinations to begin from..., check exam dates here

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released at upsssc.gov.in, examinations to begin...

Big update on CJI BR Gavai shoe hurling case: SC declines to initiate criminal contempt against...

Big update on CJI BR Gavai shoe hurling case: SC declines to initiate...

UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi - Complete list here

UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Bihar Election 2025: Muslims hold sway in 53 seats, parties undervalue their strength, how may they assert themselves?

Muslims form 18% of Bihar’s population and influence 53 seats, yet major parties have underrepresented them in the 2025 Bihar Election 2025.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 02:10 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Muslims hold sway in 53 seats, parties undervalue their strength, how may they assert themselves?
Muslim voters constitute 18% of Bihar's electorate. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Muslims constitute 18% of the total population in Bihar. Though no political party has fielded Muslim candidates in proportion to their population, they are most likely to play decisive roles in as many as 53 seats, whereas the election will be held for 243 seats. Spread over seven districts—Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, and East Champaran—the minority community can play crucial roles in deciding the majority of the house and the people's mandate.

Muslim voters in Bihar

According to the 2011 Census, Kishanganj has the highest Muslim concentration in Bihar, with 68% of the population. They will elect four members to the Bihar assembly. Katihar comes second on the list with a 62% Muslim population. These Muslim voters will elect seven members. The district of Araria has 41% Muslims who will elect six MLAs in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, 2025. Purnea has a 37% Muslim population and seven constituencies. Darbhanga has 10 assembly seats, and 23% of its population is made up of Muslims. East Champaran and Sitamarhi have 22% and 21% Muslim populations with 12 and seven seats, respectively. 

Bihar Election 2025

However, the political parties have not allotted the number of seats proportional to their population. In the 2020 Bihar Elections, the ruling JD(U) fielded 11 Muslim candidates, but no one could win, while the BJP did not think it fit to give an election ticket to any of its Muslim leaders. The main opposition party RJD fielded 17 candidates, eight of whom won the polls. The Congress gave poll tickets to ten Muslims; four of them emerged victorious. The CPIM(L) and the BSP fielded one Muslim candidate each; they won the polls. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM nominated 16 candidates, five of whom won the elections. However, four out of five defected to the RJD

Bihar Assembly Election 2025

What may happen in the Bihar Election 2025? The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls on November 6 and 14. According to the Census 2011, the Muslim population in Bihar was 17,557,809, which accounted for approximately 16.87% of the state's total population.

BJP Muslim representation 

The BJP is well known for its approach towards minorities, particularly the Muslims, with no member from this community either in Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, but JD(U) has shocked the political analysts. Though Nitish Kumar has lost much of his support in the community by hobnobbing with the saffron party, it was expected that the party would allocate a sizeable number of seats to the minority community. It has disappointed its supporters. 

RJD Muslim candidates

The Tejaswi Yadav-led RJD is known for its continuous fight against the communal forces and its proximity to the Muslim community, which has supported it in almost all elections. However, the party, once known for the M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) combination, has not allocated enough seats to the Muslims. It is contesting 143 seats and it has allocated 53 seats, more than one-third to one community, Yadav. According to the Bihar Caste Survey, 2022, the Yadav population in the state is approximately 14.26% of the total population, or 18.65 million people. In spite of having a population share of less than 15%, the Yadav community has about 40% of the RJD tickets. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'AK-47, Single Shot Rifles down': Mass surrender by 21 Maoists, including 13 women, with 18 weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
'AK-47, Single Shot Rifles down': Mass surrender by 21 Maoists, including 13...
ICAI CA September 2025: Results for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses likely to be announced on THIS date at icai.org; Check details
ICAI CA September 2025: Results likely to be announced on THIS date at icai.org
UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi - Complete list here
UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi
Bihar Election 2025: HM Amit Shah slams Mahagathbandhan, says, 'I pray to Chhath Maiya that...'
Bihar Election 2025: HM Amit Shah slams Mahagathbandhan, says...
'Lot of criticism...': Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best figures against Australia
Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE