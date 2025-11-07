Bihar Election 2025: First-time voters, women or migrants behind record turnout?

Bihar Election 2025 records 64.66% turnout as women, first-time voters and migrants drive high participation, signaling a strong demand for change.

What are the reasons for the brisk polling in the first phase of the Bihar Election 2025? Did the first-time voters turn out in big numbers demanding jobs, better facilities for education and other opportunities? Did the women voters exert themselves in a more aggressive way? Or, were the migrant workers the X factor? Did they stay after celebrating the Chhath festival and voting? These questions are being asked after Bihar witnessed a record 64.66% polling on Thursday.

Bihar voter turnout

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, a total of 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 male, 1,76,77,219 female and 758 third-gender voters, used their franchise rights. He also said that 45,341 polling stations were set up across the state, including 36,733 in rural areas and 8608 in urban areas. People voted in 121 Assembly constituencies across 18 districts.

(Migrant workers return to Bihar for Chhath festival.)

First-time voters in Bihar

The Election Commission of India said earlier that 14.01 lakh first-time voters aged 18 to 19 years old have joined the Bihar electorate. The number of first-time voters has grown from 11.17 lakh in 2020, it is below the 24.13 lakh registered in 2015. Almost half of them may be in the constituencies that went to the polls Thursday.

Analysts believe that most of them might have participated in the electoral process out of curiosity. They might have come out in big numbers so that they could emphasise their points like job opportunities, better education facilities, and better opportunities for businesses. Leak of question papers before the examination, inordinate publication of results of competitive examinations, and falling number of government jobs may be other factors.

Women voters in Bihar

The long queues of women voters at the polling stations tell yet another story. According to the Election Commission, women outnumber male voters in as many as 167 out of 243 constituencies. They might have come out in big numbers to reassert themselves. A one-time payment of Rs 10,000 under the Mukhya Mantri Rozgar Yojana and RJD's assurance of Rs 30,000 under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana might also have played important roles in inspiring the women voters to come out of their homes in big numbers.

(First-time voters vote enthusiastically.)

Migrant voters in Bihar

On the other hand, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor claimed that migrants who returned home for Chhath festivities are the "X factor." The former political strategist asserted that these migrants had not yet gone back to their places of work. He told PTI, "The highest voter turnout since Independence confirms what we have always been saying—there is a very strong yearning for change in Bihar where the people have been caught in a political rut for about 30 years."