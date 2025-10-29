FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday? Viral CBFC certificate keeps fans guessing

Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...

Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he returns after 57 days, sparks fresh row?

LIC AAO Result 2025 Out at licindia.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Sara Tendulkar's earnings from Instagram will leave you stunned, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter's net worth is...

DNA TV Show: Why Iran agreed to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista welcome their first child

IND-W vs AUS-W: Shafali Verma ready to fill Pratika Rawal's shoes, eyes impact in Women's World Cup semi-final clash

Employee’s PS5 setup in office goes viral, netizens say ‘dream job unlocked’

Trade, tariffs and rare earths: What to expect from Trump-Xi Busan meeting?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday? Viral CBFC certificate keeps fans guessing

Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday?

Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...

Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...

Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he returns after 57 days, sparks fresh row?

Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he ...?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he returns after 57 days, sparks fresh row?

Rahul Gandhi sparks controversy in Bihar polls by calling PM Modi’s Chhath Puja dip a ‘drama’, drawing sharp BJP reactions.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 11:24 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he returns after 57 days, sparks fresh row?
Rahul Gandhi at Bihar Election 2025 rally.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hitting the Bihar Election 2025 campaign trail after a long gap of 57 days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have touched the jugular vein of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing an election rally in the presence of Mahagathbandhan leader and its chief minister face, Tejaswi Yadav, the opposition leader questioned the intention of PM Modi and called it drama to get votes. Though the ruling BJP has hit back at him, the crowd cheered Rahul wildly when he alleged that the masses were left to celebrate the Chhath Puja in the filthy and polluted Yamuna River in Delhi, while a mineral water-filled pond was created for the prime minister. The people clapped and cheered the Congress leader. Rahul took a potshot at PM Modi and termed his devotion a 'drama' to garner votes a day after the festival.

Rahul Gandhi Modi Chhath Puja

Calling Modi's plan to take a dip in the Yamuna River for Chhath Puja as "drama", the Congress leader alleged that special arrangements were made for the prime minister as the river is extremely unclean. Rahul claimed that anybody who drinks Yamuna water "will get sick or die". He added, "You must have seen the drama on TV that Modi was going to take a dip in the Yamuna for Chhath Puja. It was shelved when it was exposed that a puddle had been formed with clean, piped water since the river is so dirty." Taking a further jibe, Rahul Gandhi said, "You try telling him at a poll rally that, Mr Prime Minister, we will vote for you if you dance. He will readily perform Bharat Natyam."

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Earlier, the BJP and its sympathizers slammed Rahul Gandhi for his long absence from the Bihar election campaign trail and went to the extent of issuing a notice on his whereabouts, using his AI-generated image. The Congress was last seen in Bihar on September 1 when the Voter Adhikar Yatra came to an end. When Rahul Gandhi returned, he came back with a vengeance and hit the 'jugular vein' of the saffron party. He attacked its image of a proactive Hindutva party and savior of the Hindu religion by calling the latest move a 'drama.' He stands vindicated as PM Modi dropped his plan of taking a holy dip in the pond created at the bank of the Yamuna River. 

Congress vs BJP Bihar

That the Congress is unnerved by Rahul Gandhi's attack is evident in the way it reacted. Taking to social media platform X, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote in a post, "Rahul Gandhi's statement reflects his hatred towards Sanatan culture, while also exposing the deep-seated resentment and frustration of the Congress against the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji." He added, "Rahul Gandhi has made these remarks driven by his feudal mindset, political frustration, and fear of defeat."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, an MP from Bihar, slammed the Congress,   "Rahul Gandhi and Congress have insulted Sanatan by making lewd comments on Chhath Puja. This is an insult to Sanatan and Hindus. The people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply." In what may be called a personal attack and hitting below the belt, he said, "The habit of dancing runs in Rahul Gandhi's family." Many leaders of the BJP have called Sonia Gandhi a bar girl earlier. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday? Viral CBFC certificate keeps fans guessing
Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday?
Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...
Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...
Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he returns after 57 days, sparks fresh row?
Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he ...?
LIC AAO Result 2025 Out at licindia.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
LIC AAO Result 2025 Out at licindia.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
Sara Tendulkar's earnings from Instagram will leave you stunned, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter's net worth is...
Sara Tendulkar's earnings from Instagram will leave you stunned, Sachin Tendulka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE