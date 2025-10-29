Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he returns after 57 days, sparks fresh row?

Rahul Gandhi sparks controversy in Bihar polls by calling PM Modi’s Chhath Puja dip a ‘drama’, drawing sharp BJP reactions.

Hitting the Bihar Election 2025 campaign trail after a long gap of 57 days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have touched the jugular vein of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing an election rally in the presence of Mahagathbandhan leader and its chief minister face, Tejaswi Yadav, the opposition leader questioned the intention of PM Modi and called it drama to get votes. Though the ruling BJP has hit back at him, the crowd cheered Rahul wildly when he alleged that the masses were left to celebrate the Chhath Puja in the filthy and polluted Yamuna River in Delhi, while a mineral water-filled pond was created for the prime minister. The people clapped and cheered the Congress leader. Rahul took a potshot at PM Modi and termed his devotion a 'drama' to garner votes a day after the festival.

Calling Modi's plan to take a dip in the Yamuna River for Chhath Puja as "drama", the Congress leader alleged that special arrangements were made for the prime minister as the river is extremely unclean. Rahul claimed that anybody who drinks Yamuna water "will get sick or die". He added, "You must have seen the drama on TV that Modi was going to take a dip in the Yamuna for Chhath Puja. It was shelved when it was exposed that a puddle had been formed with clean, piped water since the river is so dirty." Taking a further jibe, Rahul Gandhi said, "You try telling him at a poll rally that, Mr Prime Minister, we will vote for you if you dance. He will readily perform Bharat Natyam."

Earlier, the BJP and its sympathizers slammed Rahul Gandhi for his long absence from the Bihar election campaign trail and went to the extent of issuing a notice on his whereabouts, using his AI-generated image. The Congress was last seen in Bihar on September 1 when the Voter Adhikar Yatra came to an end. When Rahul Gandhi returned, he came back with a vengeance and hit the 'jugular vein' of the saffron party. He attacked its image of a proactive Hindutva party and savior of the Hindu religion by calling the latest move a 'drama.' He stands vindicated as PM Modi dropped his plan of taking a holy dip in the pond created at the bank of the Yamuna River.

That the Congress is unnerved by Rahul Gandhi's attack is evident in the way it reacted. Taking to social media platform X, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote in a post, "Rahul Gandhi's statement reflects his hatred towards Sanatan culture, while also exposing the deep-seated resentment and frustration of the Congress against the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji." He added, "Rahul Gandhi has made these remarks driven by his feudal mindset, political frustration, and fear of defeat."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, an MP from Bihar, slammed the Congress, "Rahul Gandhi and Congress have insulted Sanatan by making lewd comments on Chhath Puja. This is an insult to Sanatan and Hindus. The people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply." In what may be called a personal attack and hitting below the belt, he said, "The habit of dancing runs in Rahul Gandhi's family." Many leaders of the BJP have called Sonia Gandhi a bar girl earlier.