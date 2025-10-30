FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Bihar Election 2025: Can AIMIM win seats enough to strike bargain with RJD? What is Asaduddin Owaisi's strategy in Seemanchal?

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM fields 25 candidates in Bihar Election 2025 after Mahagathbandhan snub, focusing on Muslim-majority Seemanchal region.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Can AIMIM win seats enough to strike bargain with RJD? What is Asaduddin Owaisi's strategy in Seemanchal?
Asaduddin Owaisi, Leader, AIMIM. (File Image)
    Asaduddin Owaisi and his Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have hit the headlines ahead of the Bihar Election 2025. After being rebuffed by the opposition alliance of Mahagathbandhan, the Majlis, as it is called, has fielded 25 candidates. It has given tickets to only two non-Muslim candidates- Rana Ranjit Singh from Dhaka and Manoj Kumar Das from Sikandara; all others are Muslims. In a state with a Muslim population of 18%, the AIMIM has focused on Seemanchal. The area bordering Bangladesh has a sizeable Muslim population.

    Seemanchal Muslim voters

    The four districts in the Seemanchal region, Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria, and Purnia, have significant Muslim populations. While Kishanganj has a Muslim majority of 68%. Katihar's Muslim population is 44.5%, Araria's is 44.2%, and Purnia's is 38.5%. The Hyderabad-based party won five seats in the 2020 Bihar Elections; however, four of them defected to the RJD. 

    Mahagathbandhan AIMIM alliance

    Asaduddin Owaisi wanted to join the opposition alliance; however, the RJD and the Congress did not show any interest and Owaisi announced his own candidates. Taking to the social media platform X, the AIMIM expressed hope that it would be the voice of the most downtrodden and marginalized people of the state. It said, "The names of AIMIM candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections are something like this. Inshallah, we hope to become the voice of the most oppressed people in Bihar. This list has been prepared by the AIMIM Bihar unit, and in this regard, consultation has also been done with the party's national leadership." 

    AIMIM Bihar strategy

    Analysts believe, despite having a sizeable Muslim population in the border areas, the AIMIM may not find it easy to bag too many seats to strike a bargain. Though the RJD has not fielded Muslim candidates in proportion to their population in the state, the minority may pin their hopes on the party just to keep the BJP at bay. At a time when the Muslims are being pushed to the sidelines of politics with each passing day, they may have to choose their favourites with utter caution. The Muslims of Seemanchal may not find the AIMIM candidates strong enough to beat those from the saffron party. 

    Owaisi has been accused of fielding candidates to split the Muslim votes in an attempt to help the Hindutva party, the BJP. Replying to the charges, the Hyderabad MP said, "It is now common knowledge that I wrote to (RJD president) Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, expressing willingness for a tie-up. But no response came. Now, we must do all that we can to expand our footprints." The electorate may soon respond to these issues. 

