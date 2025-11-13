FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

Bihar Election 2025: BJP must win THESE 50 seats to stay in power

BJP must win at least these 50 seats to retain power in Bihar 2025. Facing anti-incumbency, the party banks on social engineering and key strongholds.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 08:34 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: BJP must win THESE 50 seats to stay in power
BJP has focused on 50 seats in the Bihar Election 2025. (File Image)
From Patna Sahib to Purnea and Raxaul to Rosera, the BJP must win at least 50 seats if it has to return to power in the Bihar Election 2025. Though most of the exit polls have predicted a comfortable majority for the ruling coalition, the saffron party must secure at least those seats that it won in the 2020 Bihar Election. With a changed political landscape and increased anti-incumbency, the saffron party has focused on retaining these seats. It has changed candidates in more than 30 seats, including many ministers, to beat the wave of anti-incumbency. Yet, detractors say that many ministers may lose the polls. The BJP has focused on those seats. 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Besides allotting more tickets to the upper caste, the BJP has also tried social engineering by giving tickets to those communities that have been on the sidelines, rather than the corridors of power. It has given more tickets to the EBC and the OBC. The saffron party, which did not field a single Muslim candidate, did not rake up the issue of Hindutva lest its partner, the JD(U), gets upset. This is why motor-mouthed minister Giriraj Singh, known for his anti-Muslim tirades, was not given too much importance this time.

(Bihar BJP leaders.)

Bihar Election: BJP must win these seats

The saffron party must win seats in places like Arrah, Begusarai, Benipatti, Bettiah, Bihar Sharif, Bisfi, Darbhanga, Forbesgunj, Gaya, Gopalgunj, Hajipur, Hayaghat, Jale, Jhanhjarpur, Kahagaon, Keoti, and Katihar. Besides, the BJP has also worked overtime to lure the voters in constituencies like Munger, Narkatiyagunj, Patna Sahib, Pirpainti, Purnea, Ranigunj, Wasaligunj, Teghara, and many other seats. There are some seats that the saffron party lost with a narrow margin and finished second. It has also focused on those seats. 

Samrat Chaudhary from Tarapur 

The BJP fielded candidates in 101 seats in the 243-member house. There are certain seats, where its candidates are supposed to be in a vulnerable position. One of such big seats is Tarapur, from which Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhar is contesting the election. His father, Shakuni Chaudhary, was elected an MP six times from Munger. Samrat, who launched his political career in the RJD, later became a vowed enemy of Nitish Kumar. He vowed not to remove his headgear till he unseats the Bihar chief minister. According to grapevines, Nitish would love to see his deputy chief minister bite the dust. However, the saffron party has emphasized the seat.

(Samrat Chaudhary with Vijay Kumar Sinha)

Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai seat

The BJP has also made it a prestige issue to win the Lakhisarai seat. Three-time MLA and a Bhumihar leader, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is the candidate from this seat. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister is supposed to be in a vulnerable position. After facing protests from the alleged RJD supporters, the desperate BJP candidate declared, "The NDA government is coming back to power in Bihar. We will run bulldozers on their chest." It may choose not to implement the threat, but the BJP will try its best to win this seat, come what may. 

Bihar political analysis

The changes in the political dynamics and the ground realities of the electoral politics were indicated in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, when the BJP failed to get a majority on its own. It won only 240 seats, 32 fewer than the halfway mark in the 543-member house to form the government. The saffron party indeed formed the government with the help of its allies. Bihar, which is considered the most politically aware state, will go to the polls for the first time since the Lok Sabha election. The BJP is aware of the challenges, so it will focus on those seats that it had won in the previous election. The saffron party must win at least those and other sensitive seats. 

