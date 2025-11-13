Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retention discussions
Navale Bridge Accident: 8 dead, 20 injured as car gets crushed between 2 container trucks in Pune
IPL 2026: After Shardul Thakur, Mumbai Indians make another big trade - Full details inside
Bihar Election 2025: BJP must win THESE 50 seats to stay in power
Meet man who changed lives of many slum children in Delhi's Red Fort, took them from beggars to school, he is...
Who is Jawad Siddiqui, Faridabad's Al Falah University director, comes under scanner after Delhi Red Fort blast?
King is back! Virat Kohli storms past Babar Azam in latest ICC ODI rankings; Rohit Sharma retains top spot
IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in fierce trade war
Dharmendra health news: Breach Candy Hospital staff arrested for secretly filming ailing superstar, his family’s video
Shardul Thakur creates unique IPL record with third career trade, joins THIS franchise for 2026 season
EXPLAINER
BJP must win at least these 50 seats to retain power in Bihar 2025. Facing anti-incumbency, the party banks on social engineering and key strongholds.
From Patna Sahib to Purnea and Raxaul to Rosera, the BJP must win at least 50 seats if it has to return to power in the Bihar Election 2025. Though most of the exit polls have predicted a comfortable majority for the ruling coalition, the saffron party must secure at least those seats that it won in the 2020 Bihar Election. With a changed political landscape and increased anti-incumbency, the saffron party has focused on retaining these seats. It has changed candidates in more than 30 seats, including many ministers, to beat the wave of anti-incumbency. Yet, detractors say that many ministers may lose the polls. The BJP has focused on those seats.
Besides allotting more tickets to the upper caste, the BJP has also tried social engineering by giving tickets to those communities that have been on the sidelines, rather than the corridors of power. It has given more tickets to the EBC and the OBC. The saffron party, which did not field a single Muslim candidate, did not rake up the issue of Hindutva lest its partner, the JD(U), gets upset. This is why motor-mouthed minister Giriraj Singh, known for his anti-Muslim tirades, was not given too much importance this time.
(Bihar BJP leaders.)
The saffron party must win seats in places like Arrah, Begusarai, Benipatti, Bettiah, Bihar Sharif, Bisfi, Darbhanga, Forbesgunj, Gaya, Gopalgunj, Hajipur, Hayaghat, Jale, Jhanhjarpur, Kahagaon, Keoti, and Katihar. Besides, the BJP has also worked overtime to lure the voters in constituencies like Munger, Narkatiyagunj, Patna Sahib, Pirpainti, Purnea, Ranigunj, Wasaligunj, Teghara, and many other seats. There are some seats that the saffron party lost with a narrow margin and finished second. It has also focused on those seats.
The BJP fielded candidates in 101 seats in the 243-member house. There are certain seats, where its candidates are supposed to be in a vulnerable position. One of such big seats is Tarapur, from which Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhar is contesting the election. His father, Shakuni Chaudhary, was elected an MP six times from Munger. Samrat, who launched his political career in the RJD, later became a vowed enemy of Nitish Kumar. He vowed not to remove his headgear till he unseats the Bihar chief minister. According to grapevines, Nitish would love to see his deputy chief minister bite the dust. However, the saffron party has emphasized the seat.
(Samrat Chaudhary with Vijay Kumar Sinha)
The BJP has also made it a prestige issue to win the Lakhisarai seat. Three-time MLA and a Bhumihar leader, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is the candidate from this seat. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister is supposed to be in a vulnerable position. After facing protests from the alleged RJD supporters, the desperate BJP candidate declared, "The NDA government is coming back to power in Bihar. We will run bulldozers on their chest." It may choose not to implement the threat, but the BJP will try its best to win this seat, come what may.
The changes in the political dynamics and the ground realities of the electoral politics were indicated in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, when the BJP failed to get a majority on its own. It won only 240 seats, 32 fewer than the halfway mark in the 543-member house to form the government. The saffron party indeed formed the government with the help of its allies. Bihar, which is considered the most politically aware state, will go to the polls for the first time since the Lok Sabha election. The BJP is aware of the challenges, so it will focus on those seats that it had won in the previous election. The saffron party must win at least those and other sensitive seats.