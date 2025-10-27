Bihar Election 2025: Big Fight in Raghopur- Can BJP's Satish Yadav stage coup against RJD's Tejaswi Yadav?

Tejashwi Yadav defends Lalu family’s Raghopur bastion against BJP’s Satish Yadav in Bihar Election 2025 — a rematch of old rivals.

All eyes are set on Raghopur, the family bastion of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, as it will test the popularity of the clan as well as the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has vowed not to allow the so-called 'jungle raj' to return. Lalu's younger son, Tejaswi Yadav, the chief minister's face of the opposition coalition, the Mahagathbandhan, has put his foot down in his pocket borough. Lalu Prasad Yadav won this seat in 1995 and 2000 and was elected chief minister both times. His wife, Rabri Devi, also represented Raghopur three times, first in the 2000 by-election and later in the two assembly polls. Tejashwi Yadav has been the sitting MLA since 2015.

(BJP's Satish Yadav staged a coup in 2010 by defeating Rabri Devi.)

Satish Kumar Yadav upsets Rabri Devi

However, the BJP holds the trump card, as it has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav against the former deputy chief minister of Bihar. He is the person who shocked everyone in 2010 by causing a major upset by defeating Rabri Devi with a margin of 13,006 votes. While the lesser-known Yadav secured 64,222 votes, Rabri Devi could manage only 51,216. However, the victory was short-lived as Satish lost to Tejashwi in both the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.

Big fight in Lalu family bastion

Tejaswi Yadav proved his popularity in 2015 by winning the Raghopur seat with a margin of 22,733 votes. He garnered 91,236 votes, while Satish received only 68,503 votes. Five years later, he cemented his grip by defeating Satish Yadav by a bigger margin of 38,174 votes. Tejashwi received 97,404 votes, while Satish Yadav could secure only 59,230 votes. Jan Suraaj Party's Chanchal Singh may garner a good chunk of votes and split the electorate, proving himself to be what people call a 'vote katwa' in Bihar. Analysts believe he is most likely to make inroads into the support base of Tejaswi, as he is the face of the constituency. Analysts don't expect a major upset from Raghopur in the Bihar Election 2025. However, as the beauty of democracy lies in the unexpected results from the most unexpected quarters, the possibility of a coup exists, at least theoretically.