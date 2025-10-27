FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gold, silver prices fall today, October 27: 24K gold at Rs...; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others

Ranji Trophy: Assam, Services play out shortest game in tournament history, match ends in just 540 balls

What will Enrique Iglesias eat in India? From butter chicken to aloo paratha, know what's on his tour menu

Bihar Election 2025: Big Fight in Raghopur- Can BJP's Satish Yadav stage coup against RJD's Tejaswi Yadav?

Big update on Noida International Airport: Flights to 10 cities to begin operations in Phase 1, inauguration to be held on THIS date

Chhath Puja 2025: 7 Bhojpuri chhath songs from Sharda Sinha to Pawan Singh for festive celebration

Who is Justice Surya Kant, SC judge recommended as next Chief Justice of India

Strong Thighs, Longer Life: 4 Yoga poses you need to know to boost their strength

'Injury could have been fatal': Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU after suffering rib cage injury during IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

BIG UPDATE on stray dog case, SC slams states, UTs, for not filing action-taken reports, summons chief secretaries

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gold, silver prices fall today, October 27: 24K gold at Rs...; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others

Gold, silver prices fall today, October 27: Check city-wise rates here

Ranji Trophy: Assam, Services play out shortest game in tournament history, match ends in just 540 balls

Ranji Trophy: Assam, Services play out shortest game in tournament history

What will Enrique Iglesias eat in India? From butter chicken to aloo paratha, know what's on his tour menu

What will Enrique Iglesias eat in India? From butter chicken to aloo paratha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Bihar Election 2025: Big Fight in Raghopur- Can BJP's Satish Yadav stage coup against RJD's Tejaswi Yadav?

Tejashwi Yadav defends Lalu family’s Raghopur bastion against BJP’s Satish Yadav in Bihar Election 2025 — a rematch of old rivals.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Big Fight in Raghopur- Can BJP's Satish Yadav stage coup against RJD's Tejaswi Yadav?
RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav contest from Raghopur. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

All eyes are set on Raghopur, the family bastion of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, as it will test the popularity of the clan as well as the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has vowed not to allow the so-called 'jungle raj' to return. Lalu's younger son, Tejaswi Yadav, the chief minister's face of the opposition coalition, the Mahagathbandhan, has put his foot down in his pocket borough. Lalu Prasad Yadav won this seat in 1995 and 2000 and was elected chief minister both times. His wife, Rabri Devi, also represented Raghopur three times, first in the 2000 by-election and later in the two assembly polls. Tejashwi Yadav has been the sitting MLA since 2015.

(BJP's Satish Yadav staged a coup in 2010 by defeating Rabri Devi.)

Satish Kumar Yadav upsets Rabri Devi

However, the BJP holds the trump card, as it has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav against the former deputy chief minister of Bihar. He is the person who shocked everyone in 2010 by causing a major upset by defeating Rabri Devi with a margin of 13,006 votes. While the lesser-known Yadav secured 64,222 votes, Rabri Devi could manage only 51,216. However, the victory was short-lived as Satish lost to Tejashwi in both the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.

Big fight in Lalu family bastion

Tejaswi Yadav proved his popularity in 2015 by winning the Raghopur seat with a margin of 22,733 votes. He garnered 91,236 votes, while Satish received only 68,503 votes. Five years later, he cemented his grip by defeating Satish Yadav by a bigger margin of 38,174 votes. Tejashwi received 97,404 votes, while Satish Yadav could secure only 59,230 votes. Jan Suraaj Party's Chanchal Singh may garner a good chunk of votes and split the electorate, proving himself to be what people call a 'vote katwa' in Bihar. Analysts believe he is most likely to make inroads into the support base of Tejaswi, as he is the face of the constituency. Analysts don't expect a major upset from Raghopur in the Bihar Election 2025. However, as the beauty of democracy lies in the unexpected results from the most unexpected quarters, the possibility of a coup exists, at least theoretically.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad
Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad
ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date; check details
ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date
US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat
US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat
Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones
Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings
'AI minister pregnant with 83 children': Albanian PM Edi Rama makes bizarre announcement
'AI minister pregnant with 83 kids': Albanian PM's bizarre announcement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE