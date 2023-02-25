Headlines

Bhanvi Singh vs Akshay Pratap Singh explained: What's wrong in Raja Bhaiya's Kunda royal family?

Bhanvi Singh has come out openly against Akshay, whereas Raja Bhaiya appears to be siding with his close aide.

Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Kunda's MLA and Bhadri's erstwhile aristocrat, is currently grappling with a massive spat within his own family. At the centre stage of this public spat is Raja Bhaiya's wife Bhanvi Singh. Bhansi Singh, who normally remains away from the limelight unlike her husband, has filed a police complaint against Raja Bhaiya's close confidante Akshay Pratap Singh, an MLC. The family drama being played out in Kunda -- Raja Bhaiya's fabled fiefdom -- is one of the biggest political news coming out from Uttar Pradesh this month. Here's what the fight is all about.

Bhanvi Singh has come out openly against Akshay, whereas Raja Bhaiya appears to be siding with his close aide. Raja Bhaiya also enjoys Akshay's unflinching loyalty. Singh told NBT that she had registered a complaint in EOW against Akshay.

What's the fight about?

The fight is linked to Shri Da Properties Private Limited. Bhanvi claims she is the director of the firm and that she is the biggest shareholder in the company. She alleged in her complaint that Akshay, Indra Dev Patel, Umesh Kumar Nigam and Hariom Shankar Shrivastava colluded to fraudulently make their associates director in the firm. She claimed that they did so in order to usurp her property. Bhanvi said they forged her signature and fake documents to appoint the director. They also tried to push her out of the company as Akshay Pratap Singh wants usurp the company, she claimed.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya dismissed the allegations as a domestic feud, they reported. He, however, made it clear he was firmly standing with his brother Akshay Pratap Singh. He also said there was no fraud against his wife. Akshay said he owes a lot to Raja Bhaiya. He said after God, he was most devoted to the politician. He also said that after the probe, everything will become clear as a crystal.

Bhanvi Singh, however, is defiant. She told NBT that if there was no truth to the complaint, why would EOW register a case. She said she and her partner paid for the properties bought by the company. She said they paid for the properties from their account. "We have four children, we will give our property to our children, no one else." she added.

Per Raja Bhaiya's election affidavit, accessed by the newspaper, Bhanvi Singh is a partner in Raja Bhaiya's two companies -- Bhanvi Sarang Enterprises (20 percent) and Shri Da Properties (22.50 percent). 

Bhanvi's stake was worth Rs 23 lakh 68 thousand in the first company, whereas it was Rs 12 lakh 60 thousand in Shri Da.

Bhanvi Singh is related to the Basti royal family. They got married in 1995. They have four children -- two daughters and two sons. Some unconfirmed reports are linking the FIR with the couple's tense marital equations.

