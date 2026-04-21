How is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu impacting US-Iran talks without participating? Has he conrolled Donald Trump? Behind the door game explained

Has Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu influenced the US politics and President Donald Trump in such a way that he controls the US-Iran talks in Pakistan without participating in it. Explained.

Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not participate in the US-Iran talks, nor did they intend to do so in the second round of the negotiations. Yet, analysts believe they play an important role behind the scenes and influence the talks. Political observers were not shocked when Donald Trump said openly that, after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, he believed that Iran could not be allowed to have nuclear weapons. His penchant for snatching away the weapon-grade enriched uranium from Iran has reasons other than the US. In a changing geopolitical scenario, Tel Aviv under Benjamin Netanyahu has established itself as one of the most important factors driving Trump's war against the Shiite regime.

Israel-Iran tensions: Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump

The Jewish state has emerged as the most significant regional player that allegedly possesses nuclear weapons, but vows not to allow Iran to have the same. An ultra-nationalist Likud party and its more conservative and rigid leader, Netanyahu, have created the most important recipe for demeaning and destroying the Islamic nation of Iran. Israel has the capacity to plan and execute attacks on Iran, influence the policymakers of the US, share intelligence input, and force them to join its war against the Shiite-majority country.

Benjamin Netanyahu did the same. It was he who ordered the Israel Defence Force (IDF) to attack Iran without any apparent provocation. The US joined the war that Tel Aviv launched. Though Donald Trump is undiplomatic, unpredictable, and unexpectedly harsh, his aggressive language and open threats, unbecoming of an elected leader of a civilized country, have shocked the world leaders. It is believed that he has adopted this approach under the pressure of Benjamin Netanyahu or has learned it from him.

Benjamin Netanyahu impacts US-Iran Talks. Infographic generated by an AI tool.)

Iran nuclear talks

After Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire and agreed to hold peace talks with Iran, media reports suggest, Netanyahu met Trump to discuss Iran and put pressure on him to include ballistic missiles, drones, and enriched uranium in the talks. He also unilaterally declared that Israel would continue to bomb Lebanon, as Hezbollah was not included in the peace process. He increased attacks on the Shia militia as well as civilian infrastructure facilities in Lebanon, killing scores of people, mostly civilians.

(Israel bombs civilian targets in Iran.)

Israel stopped attacking Iran on one hand, while Donald Trump continued to threaten to wipe out the entire civilization of Iran on the other hand. Worse, during the first round of talks and ahead of the start of the second round, he threatened to attack the Shia country if the talks fail. It was in tandem with Benjamin Netanyahu's repeated threats of attacking Tehran if the talks fail.

Israel's role in US-Iran talks

The first round of the US-Iran talks, held in the Pakistani city of Islamabad, failed miserably due to unreasonable demands of the US, believed to be under the pressure of Israel. While Iran has agreed to stop its nuclear programme for five years, Washington insisted on a moratorium period of twenty years. Secondly, the US demands that Iran dismantle the entire nuclear infrastructure for good, but Tehran rejected it. Thirdly, the US wants to take away the "uranium dust" or the enriched uranium. Tehran rejected this demand, but agreed to IAEA monitoring. Analysts believed that Israel had put pressure on Donald Trump to put these demands so that the talks would fail.

(US-Iran Peace Talks Under Shadow. (File Image.)

The most dramatic development took place in Islamabad after significant progress in the talks. If media reports are to be believed, JD Vance received a call from Benjamin Netanyahu, and the talks collapsed. It is believed that the Israeli prime minister prevailed on the US vice president on the issue of Iran's nuclear programme, Vance came under his pressure and declared the end of the meeting. Exhibiting diplomacy, he sugarcoated his opinions and declared that the two countries disagreed on certain things. Analysts believe Benjamin Netanyahu is the real winner of the collapsed talks.