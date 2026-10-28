Netanyahu's Return, Modi's Israel Policy: Will India move away from Iran and Muslim world?

The return of the Benjamin Netanyahu-led coalition in the Israeli elections may put Narendra Modi's foreign policy to the test. Will India move closer to the Jewish state and get alienated in the Middle East?

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel and addressed the Knesset on February 25, 2026, he made his intentions clear. In what may be called a tacit shift in India's Middle East policy, he told the lawmakers amid applause, "We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond." This was much beyond the exchange of pleasantries. Three days after his address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defence Force (IDF) to attack Iran, India's traditional friend, the country that has backed New Delhi on international fora many times.

Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu returns

Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to form a coalition government. The alliance, led by his Likud Party, was leading with 54 seats, seven short of a majority, after 76% of the votes were counted in the election held for a 120-seat Knesset, Israel’s parliament. The coalition led by Netanyahu's arch-rival Gadi Eisenkot is likely to win 47 seats. The pro-Palestinian parties may win 19 seats. Expressing hope that the elections will bring a change, Eisenkot said, "This will be a new start. A real new start on a new path. The old era is over, and Israel is starting a new era."

The future course of the next government can be gauged by the fact that it will have Bezalel Smotrich-led Religious Zionism and Itamar Ben-Gvir-led Otzma Yehudit. While Bezalel Smotrich is Finance Minister, Ben-Gvir is National Security Minister in the Netanyahu-led government. Both of these parties are far-right to extreme-right in nature, and they have pledged to continue with the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which are illegal under international law. They, along with Netanyahu, have supported the idea of Greater Israel, which includes the West Bank.

India-Israel relations

Will India under PM Modi and the BJP back any move to annex the West Bank? India backs the two-state theory and coexistence of independent Israel and Palestine. While praising the Abraham Accord, PM Modi also supported the Gaza Peace Initiative, endorsed by the UN Security Council. While addressing the Knesset, he said, "India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine Issue."

However, in all practical senses, India has moved toward the Jewish state like never before. It has not only backed it on international fora in recent times by remaining absent instead of voting against, but it has also forged a closer relationship. India has signed defence deals, and the private sectors of the two countries have worked together in the defence sector.

India-Israel cooperation

If reports are to be believed, India continued to export arms to Israel during 2024 and 2025 through joint ventures involving both Indian and Israeli defense companies. The two countries witnessed substantial growth in defence cooperation during the period 2015-2025, peaking in 2024 when the bilateral trade reached $265 million. The bilateral defence trade stood at $185 million in 2024, one year after the Gaza War began.

The Adani-Elbit joint venture produced Hermes 900UAVs in its Hyderabad-based plant and exported the same to Israel. It manufactured 20 such drones and sold them to the Israel Defence Force in 2024. The joint venture company between Bharat Forge and Elbit Systems also produced weapons and sub-systems for the IDF. The PLR Systems were manufactured for the Jewish state. According to Economic Times, NIBE Limited signed a Technology Collaboration Agreement with Israel's Elbit Systems for manufacturing Advanced Universal Rocket Launchers. Named Surya, the rocket system can engage targets ranging over 300 km. Media reports suggest that a cargo vessel named Borkum, carrying weapons from Chennai, was intercepted and blocked from docking in Spain in May 2024. It reportedly contained tons of rocket engines and other explosive charges.

India's Middle East policy

Analysts believe that, with Netanyahu returning to power despite the Gaza War, which the UN has dubbed a 'genocide', India may move closer to the Jewish nation. This may push India further away from most of the Muslim countries in the Middle East. India has tense relations with many Muslim-dominated countries due to its domestic policies and approach adopted by the ruling BJP. India may get alienated in that region, and it may have far-reaching consequences.