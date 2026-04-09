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Benjamin Netanyahu's penchant for killing Hezbollah chiefs: From Hassan Nasrallah to Naim Qassem, relentless campaign explained

It was Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who ordered the assassination of then Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Now he is believed to have ordered to attack in present Secretary General Naim Qassem. Know about his relentless campaign against the Shiite militant outfit and its leaders.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 03:45 PM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu's penchant for killing Hezbollah chiefs: From Hassan Nasrallah to Naim Qassem, relentless campaign explained
Benjamin Netanyahu has carried out a relentless campaign against Hezbollah. (File Image.)
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This is not the first time that Israel has attacked left, right, and centre on Hezbollah bases in Lebanon and tried to kill its Secretary General. Naim Qassem's fate is not yet known; however, his personal secretary, Ali Yusuf Harshi, was killed in the attack in Beirut. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is believed to have ordered the attack aimed at killing the secretary general of the Shiite militant outfit, fighting in support of an independent state of Palestine. Netanyahu, with his ultra-right-wing thought and the politics based on the oath to wipe out Palestine, is known for his penchant for finishing Hezbollah and killing its leader, whoever he may be. It was "Bibi," as he is called, who ordered the assassination of then-Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on September 27, 2024. His predecessor, Abbas al-Musawi, was killed in a similar attack on February 16, 1992. Naim Qassem, killed now, was his deputy at that time. Yitzhak Shamir was the Prime Minister of the Jewish nation at that time. He was the leader of Likud, the same party Netanyahu now leads. 

Benjamin Netanyahu targets Hezbollah chief

Confirming the killing of the Hezbollah secretary general's personal assistant, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said in a statement, "Yesterday, the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem." The latest crisis and the cycle of violence began when the Shiite militant outfit said that it had a "right" to respond to Israeli strikes across Lebanon and fired missiles at the Jewish nation. Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hezbollah was not covered under the US-Iran cease-fire deal and Israel would continue striking Hezbollah. 

Signaling the strike of the Shiite militant group, he said, "The ceasefire with Iran will not include Hezbollah, and Israel will continue to strike them." He added, "We accomplished together massive achievements." Stressing that "our fighters on the front, and you in the rear", he said that the "bottom line" of the campaign is that "Israel is stronger than ever, and Iran is weaker than ever".

US-Israel-Iran War: Lebanon in the loop

Calling it the "largest coordinated attack," the IDF targeted more than 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites spread across Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon, killing 112 people and injuring 837 others, as reported by Lebanon's Ministry of Health. Condemning the attack, the militant outfit called it Israel's "barbaric aggression" and said the attacks underscored its "natural and legal right to resist the occupation and respond to its aggression."

Analysts believe, on the orders of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Air Force launched an airstrike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Dahieh on   September 27, 2024. At least six people were killed, and over 90 were injured in the missile strikes; many went missing. The IDF said the next day that Hassan Nasrallah had died in the strike. Hezbollah and Lebanese authorities confirmed his death, and his body was later found under the rubble. Nasrallah reportedly died from the toxic fumes he inhaled while under the rubble, as he allegedly had not sustained physical wounds.

Benjamin Netanyahu: Relentless campaign against Hezbollah

Netanyahu's penchant for finishing Hezbollah can also be understood by the fact that it was he who ordered the IDF to intensify attacks against the militant group soon after Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians. He rejected the ceasefire calls and ordered targeting Hezbollah so that the rocket fire on northern Israel could be stopped. This escalated a full-blown war, the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, and the beginning of the ground invasion in southern Lebanon on October 1, 2024. 

Under Bibi's instruction, Tel Aviv launched "Operation Northern Arrows" on September 23, 2024, and carried out intense and widespread airstrikes across Lebanon. After Nasrallah's killing, the IDF launched "limited, localized, targeted" ground operations in southern Lebanon, aimed at destroying Hezbollah infrastructure. More than 1,000 people, including unarmed civilians, were killed in the operations, which also caused massive displacement as thousands of people left their homes. 

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