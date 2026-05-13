Before You Panic: Here's How Hantavirus Actually Spreads and Why It Can't Do What COVID Did

Three people are dead. Passengers from 23 countries have been quarantined across Europe, Africa, and North America. British military parachuted onto a remote Atlantic island to reach a suspected case. The WHO Director-General held a press conference in Madrid to calm a worried world. And the ship at the centre of it all — the MV Hondius — is now sailing to the Netherlands to be disinfected.

Three people are dead. Passengers from 23 countries have been quarantined across Europe, Africa, and North America. British military parachuted onto a remote Atlantic island to reach a suspected case. The WHO Director-General held a press conference in Madrid to calm a worried world. And the ship at the centre of it all — the MV Hondius — is now sailing to the Netherlands to be disinfected.

The word "hantavirus" has been trending globally for two weeks, and with it, the inevitable question: Is this the next COVID?

The short answer, according to every public health expert and the WHO itself, is no. But the longer answer is more interesting — and more important — than a simple reassurance.

Here is everything you need to know.

How Did This Start? A Cruise Ship, a Birdwatching Trip, and a Virus from the Wild

The MV Hondius is a Dutch-flagged expedition cruise ship operated by Oceanwide Expeditions. On April 1, 2026, it departed from Ushuaia, Argentina — a popular port at the southern tip of South America, gateway to Antarctica — carrying 147 people from 23 countries, including passengers and crew.

The route was ambitious: across the South Atlantic, stopping at remote and rarely visited islands including Antarctica, South Georgia, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena, and Ascension Island. By April 11 — just ten days into the voyage — a 70-year-old Dutch passenger fell suddenly ill with fever, headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. He died on board that same day. When the ship docked briefly at Saint Helena on April 24, his body was brought ashore, and his wife disembarked — only to die two days later in a hospital in Johannesburg. A third passenger, a German national, also died on the vessel.



A British passenger was medevaced to Johannesburg in a critical but stable condition. By early May, three more people showing symptoms were air-ambulanced to the Netherlands. The ship, unable to dock at Cape Verde because local facilities could not handle the medical emergency safely, sailed on toward Spain's Canary Islands. Despite protests from the Canary Islands' regional president, Spain approved the vessel's arrival, citing its moral and legal obligation to the passengers.



On May 6, the ship confirmed its identity: laboratory tests conducted in South Africa, Switzerland, and Senegal all pointed to the Andes virus — a strain of hantavirus found primarily in Chile and Argentina.

Where Did the Virus Come From?

This is the question investigators in Argentina are still trying to answer — and it has become unexpectedly contentious.

Argentina's leading hypothesis, reported by multiple news agencies, is that the initial infections most likely occurred before boarding. The first confirmed patient — the Dutch man who died on April 11 — was believed to have been exposed to rodents while on a birdwatching trip in or around Ushuaia in the days before the ship departed.

Argentine officials specifically investigated a city landfill where the couple had reportedly spent time. This theory is supported by the timeline: hantavirus has an incubation period of one to eight weeks, meaning a person infected just before April 1 might not show symptoms until mid-April, which matches the first death on April 11.

There is, however, a complication. Ushuaia and the surrounding Tierra del Fuego province had never previously recorded a hantavirus case, and the city lies approximately 1,500km south of the known endemic range of the long-tailed mouse subspecies that typically carries the Andes virus.

Argentina's health ministry is now reconstructing the couple's full travel route. Records show the couple had, earlier in the year, traveled through Neuquén and Misiones — both areas identified by the WHO as regions where hantavirus is endemic — before returning to Ushuaia to board the ship. Technical teams have been sent to trap and test rodents along their route.



The investigation has drawn an unlikely set of stakeholders into the controversy: local birding guides and tourism operators in Ushuaia have pushed back against what they see as unfair damage to the city's reputation as a world-class birdwatching destination.



What Is Hantavirus — and Why Is It So Dangerous?

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses that have co-existed with rodents for centuries. They are named after the Hantan River in South Korea, where the first virus in the family was isolated in 1978 — though researchers now know the Korean haemorrhagic fever that afflicted 3,000 United Nations soldiers during the Korean War (1951–1953) was caused by the same family of pathogens.



The virus lives in infected rodents and is shed in their urine, saliva, and droppings. When these dry out and become airborne dust — disturbed, for instance, by someone walking through a field, cleaning a barn, or visiting a landfill where rodents nest — humans can inhale the contaminated particles and become infected.

Hantavirus causes two main illnesses. The first is Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which attacks the lungs and carries a fatality rate of around 40 percent, according to the US CDC. The second is Haemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), which primarily affects the kidneys and has a fatality rate of roughly 1 to 15 percent.



HPS typically begins with flu-like symptoms — fatigue, fever, muscle aches — between one and eight weeks after exposure. Within four to ten days, the illness can progress rapidly to coughing, shortness of breath, and fluid accumulating in the lungs. The CDC notes that diagnosis in the first 72 hours is difficult because the early symptoms look identical to influenza.



The Andes strain — the one confirmed aboard the MV Hondius — is the variant responsible for most HPS cases in Chile and Argentina, and it has a characteristic that makes it unique among hantaviruses.



The Critical Question: Does Hantavirus Spread Person-to-Person?



Almost all known hantaviruses spread only from rodents to humans. The Andes strain is the single confirmed exception: it is the only hantavirus clearly documented to spread between people, though even then, transmission requires close, prolonged contact — the kind found in households or among intimate partners, not casual social interaction.



Tomas Strandin, a virologist at the University of Helsinki, explained it this way: "Occasional human-to-human transmission events may occur but require specific circumstances and long exposure times."

This matters enormously in the context of the cruise ship. The MV Hondius was a closed environment where passengers lived, ate, and socialised in close proximity for weeks. That setting appears to have allowed limited person-to-person spread, which is why the WHO and the ECDC have described at least part of the transmission on board as human-to-human.



But the same experts are emphatic that this kind of spread does not extend to casual contact. "Transmission is normally through rodents, while person-to-person spread occurs only in rare close-contact situations," said Gianfranco Spiteri, the ECDC's head of global epidemic intelligence.



The Science of Why This Is Not COVID



At a structural level, hantaviruses and coronaviruses are fundamentally different in how they operate inside the human body — and those differences explain why one became a global pandemic and the other almost certainly will not.



COVID-19 has a prominent spike protein on its surface that is extraordinarily well-adapted to latching onto ACE2 receptors — tiny protein structures found abundantly in the upper respiratory system: the nose, throat, and airways. This makes the virus extraordinarily efficient at establishing infection in the upper airway and then being expelled into the air through breathing, talking, coughing, and sneezing, where it can immediately infect the next person who inhales it.



Hantavirus, by contrast, has a different surface structure made up of glycoproteins that bind to β3 integrins — receptors found deep in the lungs and on the inner lining of blood vessels. Because the virus primarily infects the lower respiratory system and blood vessel walls, a person infected with hantavirus who coughs or sneezes expels relatively little virus into the air. The biology itself limits casual transmission.

There is also a difference in replication strategy. COVID-19 is a positive-sense RNA virus, which means it can immediately begin replicating upon entering a host cell. Hantavirus is a negative-sense RNA virus, requiring an additional conversion step before replication begins — making it slower and less explosive in its spread.



Finally, COVID-19 has an incubation period of two to fourteen days — fast enough to generate chains of transmission before most people even realise they are infected. Hantavirus's incubation period of one to eight weeks is considerably longer, which also means that exposed individuals can be identified and quarantined well before they would become infectious.

"People shouldn't panic since human-to-human transmission is so rare that a pandemic is impossible," Strandin told Al Jazeera.



Where Are We Now? The Scale of the Response



As of May 12, the WHO has confirmed 11 infections linked to the MV Hondius, including 3 deaths — a Dutch couple and a German passenger. The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a press conference in Madrid alongside Spain's prime minister to reassure the public.



The evacuation operation has been extraordinary in its complexity. A total of 94 passengers were evacuated and repatriated to approximately 20 countries, all considered high-risk regardless of symptoms. The last 28 evacuees arrived in the Netherlands by plane on May 11. One of the 18 American passengers was confirmed positive at a biocontainment unit in Nebraska, with the others under monitoring.



In one of the more striking moments of the response, British military personnel from the 16 Air Assault Brigade parachuted from an RAF A400M Atlas aircraft onto the remote island of Tristan da Cunha — a British Overseas Territory with around 220 residents — to reach a suspected case among a passenger who had disembarked there.



All passengers and crew who may have been exposed have been asked to quarantine for up to six weeks — the outer limit of the virus's incubation period. Anyone who develops symptoms is being isolated and tested immediately. Healthcare workers treating confirmed cases are using full protective gear.



The CDC has classified the outbreak as a Level 3 emergency response. The ECDC is coordinating with EU member states, the European Commission, and the WHO. Argentina, notably, is participating in the international response — sharing biological material and laboratory reagents — despite having announced last year its intention to withdraw from the WHO.



Should You Be Worried?



If you were not on the MV Hondius or in close sustained contact with someone who was, the answer from every public health body is: no.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has stated clearly that "widespread transmission is not expected" and that "the natural reservoir is absent in Europe, so rodent-to-human transmission is not expected" on the continent.

The risk factors that made this outbreak possible — close quarters on a ship, extended exposure time, and an initial contact with rodents in a hantavirus-endemic region — do not apply to ordinary daily life in most of the world.

What this outbreak does highlight is a risk that has been growing more slowly and less visibly: climate change is expanding the geographic range of rodents that carry hantaviruses, making infections more widespread even if they remain local. "Infections via rodents are becoming more widespread due to climate change," Strandin noted, "but these are local infection events."

The Bottom Line

The MV Hondius outbreak is a genuine public health emergency — three people have died, and the response has stretched across four continents and involved military assets, biocontainment hospitals, and diplomatic negotiations. It is serious, and it deserves the careful, coordinated response it is receiving.

But the structure of the virus itself — the way it enters the body, where it replicates, how it exits, and how rarely it moves between people — makes it categorically different from the pathogen that paralysed the world in 2020.

"I need you to hear me clearly," WHO Director-General Tedros said on Saturday. "This is not another COVID."



The science backs him up.