Gender discrimination returns to spotlight as BCCI awards Rs 50 crore to world cup–winning women's team, how much men cricketers got?

India's women's cricket team made history by winning the ICC World Cup, but BCCI’s Rs 50 crore reward—half of men’s prize—raises equality concerns.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 02:58 PM IST

More than 30 crore pairs of eyes were glued to television sets; the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, was one of the greats among spectators cheering them with every adorable shot, thousands have betted on their win. When the last wicket of South Africa fell at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, history was created as India won the Women's ICC World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced an award of Rs 50 crore for the entire team, coaches, support staff, and all others associated with the team. But there was a hushed-up question: why only Rs 50 crore? It is less than half of the money given to the players of the men's team when they lifted the ICC T-20 World Cup. 

ICC Women's World Cup

Earlier, the BCCI announced it would give the women players as much money as their male colleagues. The board gave Rs 125 crore to the winners of the T-20 World Cup. An amount of Rs 5 crore was given to each of the 15 players, including those three players, who could not play any match at all. However, when it came to the women players, who won the ICC World Cup, the BCCI announced to give them Rs 51 crore. This will be in addition to the Rs 40 crore prize money to be given by the ICC.

(Indian players celebrating fall of South Africa's wicket.)

BCCI prize money

If PTI is to be believed, an official told them on conditions of anonymity, "The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women, and hence there are a lot of discussions that if our girls win the World Cup, the reward won't be anything less compared to men's global triumph. But it isn't nice to announce before they win the Cup." 

It may be recalled that the Indian women's team lost the 2017 World Cup final to England by 9 runs at Lord's; the BCCI had given Rs 50 lakh to each playing member. Erstwhile head coach Tushar Arothe and other support staff also got a handsome amount. 

Gender pay gap in cricket

Despite talks of gender equality and the increasing popularity of women's cricket, it is a fact that historically, female cricketers have earned much less than their male counterparts. Though the BCCI and the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have recently implemented equal match fees, a large gap often remains in overall prize money at tournaments.

(Shafali Verma gets Player of the Match.)

BCCI reward controversy

Analysts point out that one of the reasons is that women's matches receive much less media coverage compared to men's cricket. It creates a vicious cycle, where less visibility leads to less sponsorship and lower viewership, which in turn impacts funding and pay. Though the 2017 Women's World Cup and the new Women's Premier League (WPL) were turning points as they increased visibility and sponsorship, a substantial gap persists.

