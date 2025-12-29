Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Jamaat-e-Islami-led Islamist alliance capture power?

Shibir’s historic Dhaka University Students’ Union win marks a political shift ahead of Bangladesh’s 2026 general election. Analysts say Jamaat-e-Islami may gain seats but cannot form government alone.

Dhaka University Students' Union elections are considered the bellwether of Bangladesh's general elections. Islami Chhatra Shibir, known as Shibir, the youth wing of the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party, won the students' union polls held in September 2025. It is viewed as a seismic shift in the political landscape on university campuses that may herald changes at the national level. Does it mean the Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh will win the Bangladesh Election 2026? For the political observers, the result "was a bit surprising," as Shibir had never won the DU students' union polls before. It could have a significant impact on the upcoming national elections.

Bangladesh Election 2026

As the political parties are gearing up for the general elections, scheduled for February 12, 2026, the Jamaat has forged an electoral alliance with the like-minded Islamist outfits. It has joined hands with the National Citizen Party (NCP), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Andolan, National Democratic Party and Nejam-e-Islam party. The NCP was established by the student leaders who led the series of nationwide protests in July 2024. Thousands of people, including students, stormed the official residence of the then prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on August 5, 2024, vandalised it and looted whatever they could. Hasina was forced to flee the country and take refuge in India.

(Jamaat-e-Islami and the NCP have joined hands.)

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh

There is a consolidation of important Islamic outfits that openly oppose the secular character of the Constitution and its polity and demand to replace it with an Islamic constitution. The Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamic outfits want to implement the Sharia law in Bangladesh. Though the NCP does not openly demand that the country be made an Islamic state, it wants reforms in all institutions. Most of its members believe in radical Islam. It is believed that the so-called student movement was pre-planned and well-orchestrated to overthrow the secular government and establish an Islamic nation in its place.

Islamist alliance in Bangladesh

The Jamaat-e-Islami has not entered into a poll alliance with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), its old and trusted political ally. In fact, the BNP did not show interest in forging a tie with the Islamic outfit for its own reasons. The Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League has been banned, and it cannot participate in the Bangladesh Election 2026. It has polled 40 per cent or more votes in all the elections held since 2009. Even in the elections of 1991, 1996 and 2001, it secured 30.08%, 37.49%, and 40.13% of votes, respectively, though it lost those elections.

(BNP leader Tarique Rahman said he has a plan for Bangladesh.)

National Citizen Party Bangladesh

The BNP has chalked out the strategy to lure the voters of the Awami League, as the people will be left with no alternative. The Khaleda Zia-led party has distanced itself from the Islamic outfit in an attempt to show that it is secular, liberal, and progressive so that the liberal voters adopt the party in the absence of the Awami League. Analysts believe the elections will be highly polarised on the issue of secularism and the voters have a clear choice of voting either for the NCP-Jamaat-led coalition of eight parties or the BJP and its smaller allies.

Political polarisation in Bangladesh

In his first address after returning from self-exile, BNP leader Tarique Rahman invoked the deceased civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and said that he had a plan for Bangladesh. He said that he wants to make a new country where Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Buddhists will have equal opportunities and all of them are safe and prosperous. The shift in the BNP's stand has come at a time when the Islamic forces are gaining ground in a big way, attacks on minorities, including Hindus, are increasing, law and order have collapsed, and almost the entire country has plunged into chaos.

Analysts believe the Jamaat is most likely to get votes and many seats, but it would not be in a position to form a government. The BNP has maintained a lead in all the opinion polls held so far. However, the elections are taking place at a time when the party with the most votes polled has been kept out of the election, which may be most divisive. Time will tell whether Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh captures power.