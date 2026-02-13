After Hasina's exit, voters back BNP, reject Islamist coalition in landmark election, how may it impact India?

Tarique Rahman-led BNP wins 204 seats in Bangladesh elections, restricting Jamaat-e-Islami to 69. Voters reject radical Islamist politics in a landmark verdict.

Have the people of Bangladesh sent a strong signal to the radical Islamic forces across the world by restricting the Jamaat-e-Islami to 69 seats in the 300-member parliament in the general elections held on Thursday? Have the masses rejected the Sharia Laws and the attempts to make the country a caliphate? Why did the National Citizen Party lose the polls so miserably that all of its stalwarts, except 6, have lost the elections? The party was launched by the student leaders, who led the nationwide protests across the country and forced Sheikh Hasina to flee the country on August 5, 2024. Thousands of people stormed the prime minister's official residence, Banga Bhaban, vandalized it, and looted whatever they could minutes after Hasina hopped on a helicopter and entered India.

Bangladesh Elections 2026: BNP wins

The Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) got a clear mandate to rule the country by winning 204 seats. The magic number to form the government is 151. On earlier occasions, the BNP fought the elections by joining hands with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in 2001 and co-opted the radical Islamist forces in the federal government. However, Tarique Rahman parted ways ahead of the elections this time in an attempt to fill the void created after the Awami League was barred from the polls. His strategy was to appeal to the liberal and secular forces and make inroads into the vote base of Sheikh Hasina's party. His gamble paid off, and the people voted him to power, making it clear that they don't want the country to be run by the Sharia Laws. The people's mandate is clearly against radical Islam.

(Sheikh Hasina, President, Awami League)

The election may prove to be a watershed moment because the people have rejected the radical Islamic forces and voted for the BNP in the absence of its rival Awami League, rejecting the communal forces. The Jamaat-e-Islami forged a coalition of 11 parties, including the NCP. Radical Islamic elements, jihadists, supporters of Sharia Law, and those working to establish a caliphate in the country have also lost. While the Islamic Andolan Bangladesh somehow managed to win just one seat, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, and Bangladesh Nijam-e-Islam have failed to enter the parliament, Jatiya Sansad.

Can Tarique Rahman control Jamaat-e-Islami?

It was the Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, that mobilized the masses against the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government on the issue of the reservation for the descendants of the 'muktir joddha' (freedom fighters) The Jamaat soon hijacked the movement, controlled it, and channeled it against the entire system, overthrowing the government and forcing Hasina to flee the country. After removing Hasina from the government, it rebranded itself. Jamaat-e-Islami changed its strategy, played down anti-India rhetoric, tried to reach out to New Delhi, and focused on opposing corruption and governance reform. It went to the extent of assuring the minorities, including Hindus, and appealing to younger, educated voters. The number of seats increased, but it remained in the opposition.

(Shafique-ur-Rahman, Emir, Jamaat-e-eIslami)

The election results have made it clear that the anti-India rhetoric and radicalization of the society will not succeed in Bangladesh. It is also clear that, despite being successful in removing Sheikh Hasina and fanning the anti-India sentiments, Pakistan has failed miserably to install its own people in the government. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's predecessor, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, openly opposed Bangladesh’s independence in 1971, and its paramilitary wings Al Badr and Al-Shams, participated in wartime atrocities alongside Pakistani forces.

How will it impact India-Bangladesh ties?

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Shafique-ur-Rehman was slammed for clandestinely meeting a top-level official of the Ministry of External Affairs of India. New Delhi kept tight-lipped on the issue. It sent signals that India could open a channel with all forces in Bangladesh and accept the mandate of the masses. Jamaat could have increased regional radicalization, made deep inroads into the society, and heightened the communal tension. A dominant Jamaat could have divided the country midway and posed security threats to India.

Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections.



I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.



As two close neighbours with deep-rooted… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2026

India has sent signals across the Padma River. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman and assured him that India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. Till a few days back, Delhi said that it was in favour of an inclusive election, indicating that it would not accept any arrangement without the participation of Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League. Now, India has dropped hints that it is ready to work with Tarique Rahman and the BNP. PM Modi wrote in a post on social media platform X, "I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals." India has indicated to move on and accept the ground realities in Bangladesh.