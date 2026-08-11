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Another Bangladesh moment for Pakistan? Why Balochistan’s August 11 Independence Day celebration matters

While the entire nation of Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14, the Baloch nationalists and separatists celebrate August 11 as Balochistan Independence Day. Has the disputed territory gone out of Islamabad's control? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 07:43 PM IST

Another Bangladesh moment for Pakistan? Why Balochistan’s August 11 Independence Day celebration matters
Balochistan separatists celebrate Independence Day on August 11. (File Image)
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Has Afghanistan gone out of Pakistan's control? Has the rebel province reached the point of no return? In what may be called unprecedented, the people of Balochistan are celebrating their Independence Day on Tuesday, August 11. The people of Baloch ancestry living in India have also celebrated Balochistan Independence Day and posted related posts on social media platforms. It appears ironic that the Balochistan High Court's 2026 gazetted holiday calendar lists August 14 as Independence Day, while the Baloch nationalists and separatists advocating a separate nation claim that August 11 is their independence day because it represents a sovereignty they say was lost in 1948.

Balochistan Independence Day: August 11?

Taking to social media platform X, user Mir Yar Baloch wrote in a post, "The six crore people of Balochistan celebrate their national independence day every year on the 11th of August. Today we have reached a stage where we do not merely celebrate our independence, but demand from the world that the independence of Balochistan be recognised legally, politically, diplomatically and morally." Rejecting Pakistan's sovereignty over the disputed area, he wrote in the same post, "Balochistan is not a province of Pakistan but a powerful country of the future that exists on the world map in economic, diplomatic and defence terms as a democratic and secular country free from all forms of religious extremism." 

(Baloch nationalists demand separate Balochistan.)

Justifying the celebration of Independence Day on August 11, he said, "When the British were leaving the subcontinent, on 11 August 1947 Balochistan declared its independence. From that day until today we have existed on the world map as an independent nation." 

How did Balochistan accede to Pakistan?

It may be recalled at the time of partition of India in 1947, Balochistan was a group of four provinces -Kalat, Kharan, Las Bela, and Makaran at the time of partition of the country. Las Bela and Makaran agreed to join Pakistan after Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah offered them equal status and respect as all other provinces.  Kalat declared its independence on August 15, 1947.  However, the British Empire said in a memorandum on September 12, 1947, that the small province of Kalat would not be able to fulfil international responsibilities.  According to Taj Mohammad Breseeg's book "Baloch Nationalism: Its Origin and Development", Jinnah swung into action after this and forced Khan to join Pakistan.  Khan rejected Jinnah's pressure and sought help from another princely state to keep its independence intact. 

(Baloch nationalists protest)

When the ruler refused to join Pakistan, Jinnah sent the Pakistan Army to capture Balochistan on March 26, 1948.  It has been said that the ruler of Kalat, Mir Ahmadyar Khan, wanted to accede to India, only to be rejected by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who favoured a strong and friendly Pakistan. Left with no alternative, the Khan of Kalat signed the instrument of accession to Pakistan on March 27, 1947.  However, he wrote in his book, "Inside Baluchistan: A Political Autobiography of His Highness Baigi: Khan-e-Azam-XIII",  "I confess, I knew I was exceeding the scope of my mandate . . . [but] had I not taken the immediate step of signing Kalat’s merger, the … British Agent to the Governor-General could have played havoc by leading Pakistan into a fratricide war against the Baluches”. However, Mir Ahmadyar Khan's brother, Prince Abdul Karim, revolted against his brother and led the first armed insurgency against Pakistan in 1948.  However, the rebellion was suppressed with an iron hand soon. 

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