What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about world' ten most devastating avalanches
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EXPLAINER
massive avalanche on Friday hit the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zoji La in Ladakh, claiming at least 6 lives, and left several injured.
Often triggered by weak snowpack layers, heavy snowfall, wind, or human activity, a rapid, dangerous flow of snow, ice, and debris rushing down a mountain slope is called an avalanche. It can reach speeds over 80 mph or 130 km/h. Slab avalanches are the most fatal type. It may cause hazards, including burial, trauma, and blocking of roads. The natural causes of an avalanche include new snow, wind-deposited snow, and warming temperatures that may bring rain or sun. Approximately 90% of human-involved incidents are triggered by the victims or their party.
A massive avalanche on Friday hit the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zoji La in Ladakh, claiming at least 6 lives, and left several injured. The multiple avalanches also buried a number of vehicles and blocked the strategic highway. According to IANS, a senior J&K Police officer has confirmed the deaths and said that the rescue operations are underway. As per officials, at least 15 vehicles were partially or fully buried under snow; however, further details are awaited.