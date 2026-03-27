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What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about world' ten most devastating avalanches

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What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about world' ten most devastating avalanches

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What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about world' ten most devastating avalanches

massive avalanche on Friday hit the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zoji La in Ladakh, claiming at least 6 lives, and left several injured.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about world' ten most devastating avalanches
Avalanche. (Representative Image)
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Often triggered by weak snowpack layers, heavy snowfall, wind, or human activity, a rapid, dangerous flow of snow, ice, and debris rushing down a mountain slope is called an avalanche. It can reach speeds over 80 mph or 130 km/h. Slab avalanches are the most fatal type. It may cause hazards, including burial, trauma, and blocking of roads. The natural causes of an avalanche include new snow, wind-deposited snow, and warming temperatures that may bring rain or sun. Approximately 90% of human-involved incidents are triggered by the victims or their party.

A massive avalanche on Friday hit the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zoji La in Ladakh, claiming at least 6 lives, and left several injured. The multiple avalanches also buried a number of vehicles and blocked the strategic highway. According to IANS, a senior J&K Police officer has confirmed the deaths and said that the rescue operations are underway. As per officials, at least 15 vehicles were partially or fully buried under snow; however, further details are awaited.

10 Most devastating avalanches

  1. 1970 Huascarán Avalanche – Peru
  2. 1916 White Friday Avalanches – Italy and Austria
  3. 1910 Wellington Avalanche – Washington, U.S.
  4. 1898 Chilkoot Trail Avalanche – Alaska, U.S.
  5. 1954 Blons Avalanches – Austria
  6. 1999 Galtur Avalanche – Austria
  7. 2017 Rigopiano Avalanche – Italy
  8. 1981 Mount Rainier Avalanche – Washington, U.S.
  9. 2026 Castle Peak Avalanche – California, U.S.
  10. 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche – California, U.S.
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What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about world' ten most devastating avalanches
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